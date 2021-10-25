EXCLUSIVE: James Toney comeback canceled by ABC, organizers react

Former world champion James Toney will not be fighting this coming Friday night after the Association of Boxing Commissions blocked the event.

Due to a practice now being called a “High-Risk Fighter Review,” Toney was deemed unfit to box at 53. The decision comes on the back of Evander Holyfield getting knocked out in one round on his return at 58.

Undoubtedly the Holyfield incident would have had some impact on Toney being unable to score another paycheck.

Through their figurehead, Todd Lewis, event organizers Blue Moon, whom WBN was in touch with throughout the process, commented on the situation.

Jeremy Williams had agreed to be the opposite corner.

“Blue Moon is officially canceling the Toney vs. Williams Fight. However, we hope that this cancellation draws more attention to the bigger issue,” Lewis exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Blue Moon is very happy to hear that the Association of Boxing Commission. Also that the Medical Advisory Board is initiating a ‘High-Risk Fighter Review”.

“Their actions are drawing attention to the bigger problem. This problem is that boxing is the only professional sport criticized for not having a union or pension for its past fighters.”

Revealing that they will now attempt to help former boxers who have fallen on hard times, Lewis added: “Blue Moon is announcing our ‘Legends of Boxing Foundation.’

“This is a non-profit that provides these struggling ex-fighters with an income after their career is over.

“In the immediate future, fight fans and corporations that sponsor boxing will have the opportunity to go to legendsofboxing.org and donate to help these struggling athletes.

“We look forward to collaborating with sanctioning bodies to boost the exposure of the amazing non-profit further.”

JAMES TONEY in MEXICO

Lewis has secured a deal with ESPN for future events but wanted to begin drumming up support by staging Toney’s comeback in Mexico.

The rest of the Aguascalientes card goes ahead as planned.

Blue Moon informed WBN that they would have a significant presence in Las Vegas for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant fight next week.

Furthermore, they aim to intensify their name in the sport, ready for a big 2022.

