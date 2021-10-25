Darren Cunningham vs Rob Diezel co-main event to Simpson vs Solis

October 25th, 2021

Ed Mulholland

The comeback is in full force as super bantamweight prospect, Darren “The Gift” Cunningham (13-1, 7 KOS), is looking to make a statement on November 6th at the Patapsco Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, when he faces Rob Diezel (14-8, 4 KOs) on a card promoted by the Shabazz Brotherz.

Cunningham vs. Diezel will serve as the co-main event to Lorenzo Simpson (10-0, 6 KOs) vs. Luis Solis (25-13-4, 21 KOs).

“I want to make a statement after my last fight, in which I suffered my first loss,” said Darren Cunningham. “I want people to see that isn’t about how you can fall down in life, but rather how you bounce back. The heart of the champion is shown at your worst, look at fighters like Anthony Joshua, Lennox Lewis, and countless others, who all had tough moments, but came back even stronger. That is what I am going to do.”

Cunningham fought for the NABF junior super bantamweight title in his last fight. He lost in a spirited effort against Joseph Ambo (10-2-1, 6 KOs), in a fight that stole the show that evening.

“Before my career is over, I want to rematch Joseph Ambo, but before I get that rematch, I have to earn my way back into that position,” continued Cunningham. “On November 6th, this will be the start. Not unlike thunder before a rainstorm, you will hear me talk, but my actions will be even far greater.”

Cunningham hasn’t missed a day in the gym since his last fight and wants to show the world his improved progression.

“I made a change to my team and now have Rafael Ramos as my head trainer, who is a great coach that comes from the Floyd Mayweather Sr. school of boxing,” concluded Cunningham. “I’m a pure boxer and Ramos is showing me some new things that I’ll be displaying in my next fight. I haven’t missed a day in the gym, and now I am obsessed with the grind. This is just the beginning of my story, and I am working hard to write new chapters each day.”