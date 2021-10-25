“Caleb Plant has a similar style to Floyd Mayweather but I’ll win easy”

October 25th, 2021

Tom Casino

Canelo Alvarez says Caleb Plant will be a similar test to Floyd Mayweather but believes a knockout is possible for the undisputed title.

In the form of his life, the Mexican superstar battles Plant for every major belt at the 168-pound limit. The pair will throw down on November 6 in Las Vegas.

After a lively press conference, both men have knuckled down to business in training.

Canelo offered a prediction, though, as he went through his paces with Eddy Reynoso recently.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

He sees the 2013 loss to Mayweather being a pivotal experience to victory.

“I know what I need to do, and I know a lot about him. He’s a good fighter, but I know my skills,” he said.

My experience is going to give me the edge in the fight. I have faced similar styles to Caleb’s against Floyd Mayweather, Erislandy Lara, Austin Trout, and [Billy Joe] Saunders.

“Caleb might be on the same level as Billy Joe Saunders and Callum Smith, but he’s not on my level.

“I respect that he isn’t here to back down. You can see from today that this is going to be a good fight.

Airing his views on the spat they had in front of the cameras, the pound for pound king added: “He’s an insecure person, and that’s why he came with a lot of excuses about lots of things.

“I don’t care about it, though. I’m just going to do my best on November 6 and win the fight.

“It will be over in eight rounds or less. I’m going to knock out this guy. Easy.”

CANELO MISSION

Concluding with his mission statement, Canelo reaffirmed his ultimate goal.

“We come from nothing, and we worked hard to be here, for somebody to lie and talk trash about us, that upset Eddy.

“It is what it is, though. We have to show everyone who we are on November 6.

“To be undisputed is history for Mexico and everyone on my team. To be the undisputed champion is just a great thing for my career.”

