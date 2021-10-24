Xander Zayas wins, Grandson of Muhammad Ali scores another KO

October 24th, 2021

Mikey Williams

Xander Zayas once again proved his credentials as a future world champion with another impressive performance in Atlanta.

The junior middleweight, who is now 11-0, 8 KOs, is starting to run away with the 2021 Prospect of the Year.

Puerto Rico’s sensation won his fifth fight of the year, battering Dan Karpency (9-4-1, 4 KOs) until Karpency’s corner stopped the slaughter after the fourth round.

Zayas landed nearly 50 percent of his power shots (81/166) and became the first man to knock out Karpency, who has been a pro for eight years.

Zayas said, “My debut on ESPN, I feel amazing. I stopped a guy that had not been stopped in eight years {as a pro}. I’m blessed to be here.

“I hope everybody enjoyed the show. Now it’s just back to the gym. Hopefully, I can get on that December 11 show in New York.

“In my last fight in September, we noticed that my left hand was a low a little too much. So this camp we kept the elbows and shoulders up.

“We tried to avoid that right hand. We knew he was going to come with those hooks, so we stayed low.

“Overall, I think I made an improvement. I showed I could adjust, and I hope everyone enjoyed it today.”

MUHAMMAD ALI GRANDSON

Nico Ali Walsh (2-0, 2 KOs) had to go a little longer than his one-round August pro debut.

The grandson of “The Greatest” was dominant in knocking out James Westley II (1-1) in the third round of a middleweight special attraction.

Ali Walsh ate a couple of hard right hands in the first round. He then knocked down Westley with a straight right hand shortly before the bell sounded to end the second.

Westley’s corner stopped the fight following a knockdown early in the third round.

Ali Walsh said, “I’m happy that my pro debut went the way it did. There’s stuff, of course, I have to work on.

“I know the crowd got excited seeing him land a punch, but I did not feel the punch.

“Maybe it was my energy, my adrenaline, but my hat’s off to him and his team. Mutual respect both ways, and it was a very good fight.

“I’m blessed that I’m following the legacy of my grandfather. I think everyone who loves my grandfather who’s watching me… I love this legacy that I’m continuing.”

