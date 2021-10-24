Jamel Herring is the epitome of a warrior, just an awesome human being

Shakur Stevenson will take the plaudits for an exceptional display, and rightly so, but spare a thought for the outgoing champion Jamel Herring.

The man oozes class, even in defeat, and is a role model for any young, aspiring boxer.

Throughout the build-up and after losing to Stevenson convincingly, Herring did what he always does. He showed respect for the sport and everyone involved.

Herring deserves the share the spotlight with those kinds of champions and is a king of boxing for life.

After the fight, Herring was his usual humble and gracious self.

“I want to thank everyone for their endless support,” he said. “Congratulations to Shakur Stevenson. He was the better man.

“Even when I knew I was down, I tried my hardest to push forward, no matter what.

“There was no quit in me, but overall I wish Shakur the best! Thank you all,” he added.

That’s just a small slice of what Jamel Herring is all about. He deserves a place in the Hall of Fame merely for being an awesome human being.

JAMEL HERRING

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum gave him a mention in his post-fight discussion.

He said: “A sensational performance from Shakur Stevenson, who showed why so many think he’s the future pound-for-pound king.

“Jamel Herring displayed the heart of a champion, but he was in there with an incredible fighter tonight.”

Even after losing, Herring’s immediate thoughts went to Stevenson.

“He’s sharp and slick. His hand-eye coordination is very good,” Herring said. “No excuses. He was just the better man tonight.”

Now a two-weight world champion, Stevenson is hoping to land a clash with Oscar Valdez in 2022.

“There’s only one fight left at the end of the day. It’s the biggest fight at the end of the day. Oscar can’t keep ducking.

“It’s time for him to fight. There’s nothing else to look forward to. The 130-pound division needs to unify. Let’s get it!”

