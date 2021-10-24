Evan Holyfield continues undefeated run with sixth stoppage in Atlanta

October 24th, 2021

Mikey Williams

Son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield, Evan Holyfield continued his undefeated run on home soil in an appearance on the Stevenson vs. Herring bill.

The Atlanta native, who is 8-0, 6 KOs and following in the footstep of his famous father, knocked out Charles Stanford (6-4, 3 KOs) in the second round of a scheduled six-round junior middleweight contest.

Holyfield connected with a looping left hook that staggered Stanford. After a right hand for good measure, Stanford was on the deck and unable to continue.

After dad’s loss to Vitor Belfort in the opening round, it’s a welcome return to form for the Holyfield family.

In his first fight since representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics, middleweight Troy Isley (3-0, 2 KOs) did quick work of Nicholi Navarro (2-2, 2 KOs).

He knocked out his overmatched foe in 2:48. Isley connected with a three-punch combination at the end of the round that sent Navarro to the mat.

It was a junior welterweight upset in A-Town, as the sub-500 Eric Palmer (13-14-5, 1 KO) stunned hometown favorite Roddricus Livsey (8-1-1, 5 KOs) by a six-round split decision (58-56 Palmer 2x and 59-55 Livsey).

The identical 40-36 cards did not tell the entire story.

Featherweight prospect Haven Brady Jr. (4-0, 3 KOs), from Albany, Georgia, withstood the right-hand barrage of Roberto Negrete (3-1, 1 KO).

In the end, he won the four-round battle of unbeatens. Negrete had his moments pushing Brady to the ropes, but the judges preferred Brady’s cleaner punching.

COBB

Welcome to the pro game, Antoine Cobb. The junior welterweight from Chicago needed only 58 seconds to win his professional debut.

An overhand right sent Jerrion Campbell (2-2) tumbling into the ropes.

Brooklyn-born lightweight prospect Harley Mederos (2-0, 1 KO) went the distance for the first time in his career, shutting out the game Deljerro Revello (0-2) over four rounds by identical scores of 40-35. Mederos knocked down Revello in the opening round.

