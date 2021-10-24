Eddie Hearn knew about Dillian Whyte injury for two weeks, ‘offers no help’

October 24th, 2021

Michael Owens

Eddie Hearn knew about an injury to Dillian Whyte two weeks before letting opponent Otto Wallin and his team in on the news the fight may have to be scrapped.

The Matchroom boss admitted the startling fact in a statement confirming the fight would be “canceled” rather than “postponed.”

It seems as though Whyte is attempting to avoid rescheduling the Wallin event to go straight into a world title challenge against Tyson Fury.

Wallin and his team vowed to vehemently oppose this plan and wanted the WBC to step in.

“Dillian carried this injury for the last couple of weeks, but it worsened in sparring on Monday night, and it was impossible for him to continue,” said Hearn when informing all he knew there was a possibility Whyte couldn’t fight but failed to tell Wallin and his promoter Dmitriy Salita.

Speaking about when he found out, Wallin said: “I was done packing. I was about to head out to the airport. Then I get the text — ‘No, don’t board the flight because we don’t know what’s going to happen.

“Dillian Whyte says he has an injury. He’s gonna see a doctor, and then we’ll know for sure. So, it was very frustrating.

“I’ve been going through training for a period of time. I’ve had injuries in this camp, but I kept going, kept pushing forward because this fight was a huge opportunity for me and something I really wanted.

“I feel that I can beat Whyte and earn my shot to fight Fury again. And so it’s very frustrating.

Salita added: “Otto was on his way to the airport when this happened. It doesn’t feel comfortable in so many different ways.

“All we want is the truth. All we want is for the WBC to say is, yes, we’ve announced that the winner of Whyte versus Wallin is going to fight Tyson Fury.

“So let that fight be rescheduled for whenever Dillian Whyte is healthy.

“Otto will wait. He’ll wait until January, February, March, April, whatever. But the next fight of both guys should be against each other.”

Reaffirming their desire to gather proof of Whyte’s injury, Wallin said: “They sent us a statement saying that he’s injured. He’s had a doctor look at him, but nothing more than that.

“So we want to find out the facts. To see if he’s injured and talk to his doctor and have an independent doctor look at him.”

NO HELP

Wallin also added that Eddie Hearn and Dillian Whyte aren’t interested so far in getting the injury verified.

“I feel like that would be very important. But so far, there’s been no efforts on their end to help us with that.

“So we want to find that out and then make sure the fight gets rescheduled.”

EDDIE HEARN

Hearn made no mention of the fight happening in the future, which seems to be where the biggest problem lies.

“It’s a huge shame because Dillian had a great camp before the injury and was ready to go,” stated Hearn.

“The show will continue on October 30 without Dillian, and we wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back in the ring very soon.”

This argument looks set to run due to the practices adopted in voiding the fight that was supposed to headline next week.

