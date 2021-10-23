Yordenis Ugas reveals real reason WBA stripped Manny Pacquiao of title

October 23rd, 2021

Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports

Current WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas has revealed the real reason Manny Pacquiao got stripped of the ‘super’ title at 147 pounds.

Ugas was the beneficiary as the WBA took the belt away from Pacquiao. At the time, Sean Gibbons on MP Promotions was baffled as to why President Gilberto Mendoza acted in this manner.

“I can tell you what Manny didn’t receive – due process and respect,” said Gibbons.

“It took two years to get the world title belt he earned inside the ring by beating the undefeated Super Champion Keith Thurman.

“Hell, Manny only received that belt on Saturday.”

Nonetheless, Pacquiao lost the strap due to inactivity despite never receiving a WBA order to face Ugas.

Eventually, through default and an injury to Errol Spence, Pacquiao and Ugas did contest the belt, with the Cuban coming out on top.

Now, months later, Ugas believes he knows why the WBA took the title from Pacquiao and gave it to him before they fought.

The 35-year-old made the statement as part of an ongoing campaign for the WBA to allow him to avoid a mandatory and battle Spence in a three-belt unification.

Ugas got ordered to face Eimantas Stanionis as part of a four-strong competition to crown one sole champion in the division.

MANNY PACQUIAO STRIPPED

“When the Gilberto Mendoza elevated me to super champ and demoted a legend because Pacquiao wanted exhibition fight, it was because of the promise that I would unify that belt.

“Now for an absurd, pointless tournament. A 13-fight fighter [Stanionis] who is miraculously there to ruin a unification.”

Pacquiao getting stripped because he was “thinking” about fighting Conor McGregor in an exhibition seems to be a substantial undertaking.

“Pacman” didn’t even get to follow through with the contest as McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier. Many could argue that Pacquiao needed due process to allow the situation to play out in this case.

Whatever went down is now obsolete as Manny Pacquiao is retired and focusing on his presidential campaign for 2022.

Regarding Ugas, he’s still on social media inquiring why he isn’t allowed to battle Spence after signing the contract this year.

He continued to lobby the WBA by saying: “Fights against [Jamal] James 20-0, [Bryant] Perrella 14-0, [Omar] Figueroa 28-0 and [Thomas] Dulorme.

“With ten days’ notice for [Shawn] Porter and Pacquiao. What do these six fighters have in common? That I was not a favorite. I beat them all except Porter [debated decision].

“I’m not afraid. I am a warrior seeking justice.

The @GilberticoWBA did not answer any of the questions I asked when making its decision.I have another and I hope they will respond.Why if they want to reduce belts,they just denied Lara his permission to fight Murata for a single 160 title because he is going to a unification??? pic.twitter.com/oQz15mY5AN — Yordenis Ugas (@YordenisUgas) October 22, 2021

WBA PLEA

“The WBA did not answer any of the questions I asked when making its decision. I have another, and I hope they will respond.

“Why if they want to reduce belts, they just denied [Erislandy] Lara his permission to fight [Ryota] Murata for a single 160 title because he is going to a unification?”

WBA chiefs are yet to respond to Ugas despite his pleas formally.

Mendoza did skirt over the subject when outling that the tournament will go ahead as planned, though.

