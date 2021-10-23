Redeemed Deontay Wilder returns spring 2022, two opponents stand out

October 23rd, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Deontay Wilder will return to action in the spring following successful surgery to repair a damaged hand, but who will the heavyweight fight next?

WBN looks at the likely options open to “The Bronze Bomber” after his second successive defeat to WBC champion Tyson Fury.

Wilder fared considerably better in the third meeting than he did in the rematch. Therefore, gaining redemption and raising his stock even further.

March or April could be early considerations as possible dates for Wilder. However, May in Las Vegas would allow the newly-turned 36-year-old to recover longer in time for the big fight season that begins on the strip from Cinco de Mayo onward.

DEONTAY WILDER OPPONENT

Now, as Wilder remains a firm part of the Premier Boxing Champions family with Al Haymon, it’s improbable to assume the American would face anyone away from the company.

We know – as WBN reported first – that Andy Ruiz Jr. is the ultimate goal for a massive Pay Per View. That event could happen at the end of 2022 or early 2023.

But Wilder needs a win for now, and the PBC does have two or three top division stars who fit the bill for the purpose.

Two of those potentials featured on the undercard on Fury vs. Wilder III earlier this month.

ROBERT HELENIUS

Rangy Finn Robert Helenius would be the instant standout choice. Helenius defeated Adam Kownacki for a second time at the T-Mobile Arena and shared rounds with Wilder before the event.

Both know each other well, and Wilder would be favored to win considerably.

FRANK SANCHEZ

The other from the card would be Miami-based Cuban Frank Sanchez. At 19-0 and on the path to a world title shot, it may be inadvisable for Sanchez to accept a clash with Wilder at this stage, though.

CHARLES MARTIN

As Wilder has already defeated Dominic Breazeale, Gerald Washington, Chris Arreola, and Luis Ortiz, slim pickings remain from the PBC roster.

One name catches the eye more than any other in former IBF ruler Charles Martin. WBN believes Martin would be the ideal foil for Wilder to lead into the Ruiz fight.

Martin has won five of six since losing his title to Anthony Joshua. “Prince” Charles is in search of one more big payday before his career begins to wind down.

Wilder vs. Martin seems a no-brainer in the current climate alongside a battle with Helenius being a close second choice.

