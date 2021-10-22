One month after ‘light heavyweight’ jibes, Josh Taylor postpones ring return

Mikey Williams

Comments from fans that Josh Taylor ‘looked like a light-heavyweight’ when returning to the gym in September recently encapsulated the Scot.

One month after receiving negativity from fans over his weight, Taylor has suffered a knee injury in training for a December return to action.

When he received criticism, Taylor laughed it off as a ‘dad bod’ due to overindulgence during his time off.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Just four weeks from those light heavyweight jibes, Taylor delayed his next defense until after Christmas. Therefore, it means a nine-month gap between bouts for ‘The Tartan Tornado.’

Confirming that his battle with number one contender Jack Catterall will now move from December, Top Rank released information on a 2022 rescheduling.

“Undisputed junior welterweight world champion Josh Taylor‘s title defense against top contender Jack Catterall — originally scheduled for Dec. 18 at The OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland — has been postponed,” they said.

“The fight will now take place on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the same venue due to a knee injury Taylor suffered in training.

“Ticket and undercard information will be announced at a later date. The bout will be televised live in the UK on Sky Sports.

“Also streaming exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S.”

Taylor said, “I’m gutted that I won’t be able to defend my title on December 18 as originally planned.

“I wanted to make sure I was 100 percent healthy to give my incredible fans the show they deserve.

“This homecoming has been a long time in the making. It will certainly be worth the wait. I will see everyone on February 26.”

CATTERALL

Opponent Catterall, who campaigned hard in the gym to maintain his undefeated record, added: “Everything happens for a reason!

“I am gutted not just for me but for everyone who had planned to go. I will remain professional and continue working for the new date. 2022.

“I will be world champion. Obstacles like this are nothing new for me. I will turn the frustration into positive energy.”

Furthermore, Taylor vs. Catterall will be the first all-British undisputed battle featuring four recognized title belts.

