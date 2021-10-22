One month after ‘light heavyweight’ jibes, Josh Taylor postpones ring return

World Boxing News
Josh Taylor Jose Ramirez

Mikey Williams

Comments from fans that Josh Taylor ‘looked like a light-heavyweight’ when returning to the gym in September recently encapsulated the Scot.

One month after receiving negativity from fans over his weight, Taylor has suffered a knee injury in training for a December return to action.

When he received criticism, Taylor laughed it off as a ‘dad bod’ due to overindulgence during his time off.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Just four weeks from those light heavyweight jibes, Taylor delayed his next defense until after Christmas. Therefore, it means a nine-month gap between bouts for ‘The Tartan Tornado.’

Josh Taylor dad bod flab light heavyweight

Confirming that his battle with number one contender Jack Catterall will now move from December, Top Rank released information on a 2022 rescheduling.

“Undisputed junior welterweight world champion Josh Taylor‘s title defense against top contender Jack Catterall — originally scheduled for Dec. 18 at The OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland — has been postponed,” they said.

“The fight will now take place on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the same venue due to a knee injury Taylor suffered in training.

“Ticket and undercard information will be announced at a later date. The bout will be televised live in the UK on Sky Sports.

“Also streaming exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S.”

Taylor said, “I’m gutted that I won’t be able to defend my title on December 18 as originally planned.

“I wanted to make sure I was 100 percent healthy to give my incredible fans the show they deserve.

“This homecoming has been a long time in the making. It will certainly be worth the wait. I will see everyone on February 26.”

CATTERALL

Opponent Catterall, who campaigned hard in the gym to maintain his undefeated record, added: “Everything happens for a reason!

“I am gutted not just for me but for everyone who had planned to go. I will remain professional and continue working for the new date. 2022.

“I will be world champion. Obstacles like this are nothing new for me. I will turn the frustration into positive energy.”

Furthermore, Taylor vs. Catterall will be the first all-British undisputed battle featuring four recognized title belts.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.