Yordenis Ugas calls WBA “men without honor’ after Errol Spence u-turn

October 21st, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Yordenis Ugas assumed a chat with WBA President Gilberto Mendoza after his victory over Manny Pacquiao would breed an instant unification with Errol Spence Jr.

The 35-year-old says Mendoza promised him the chance to fight for more belts before the WBA stipulated they would stage a four-strong tournament, including Ugas, was announced.

ERROL SPENCE

By that time, Ugas was already far along with his negotiations to face Spence. Previously, the pair almost reached an agreement in 2021.

In airing his views, the Cuban star was hopeful a verbal petition after he defeated Manny Pacquiao would be accepted. He also stated he signed the Spence contract.

“When I spoke to you Gilberto [Mendoza, WBA President] on the phone, you said you wanted the best fights for me.

“Fight Pacquiao or a to unify fight with Spence. How he gives me his word, and then this happens? Men only do something like that without honor.”

When I spoke to you @GilberticoWBA on the phone, you said you wanted the best fights for me, fight Pacquiao or a unify fight with Spence. How he gives me his word and then this happens?? Something like that is only done by men without honor. — Yordenis Ugas (@YordenisUgas) October 20, 2021

Before revealing his disappointment at the WBA upholding their ruling for the welterweight tournament, Ugas dipped his toes into a potential conspiracy.

He looked to be reaching considerably, though.

“I hope that this decision of the Venezuelan Gilbertico Mendoza is something only sporting. And that the Venezuelan communists are not behind it.

“I will continue with my struggle upstairs fighting and downstairs being an activist against communism and the dictatorship of Cuba and Venezuela.

“I’m a public enemy of the dictatorship of my country. I was able to shut up and not have problems. But I decided to raise my voice for the Cubans, consequently.

“I cannot enter the country where I was born, and my entire family still lives there. I am not afraid to claim my rights,” pointed out Ugas.

SEMI-FINALS

Confirming their decision to follow through with the semi-finals consisting of Jamal James vs. Radzhab Butaev and Ugas vs. mandatory Eimantas Stanionis, the WBA has delayed the Spence fight indefinitely.

They attempted to explain their reasoning by stating: “The World Boxing Association (WBA) committed to the world title reduction plan.

“They denied the special permission requested by the team of the super welterweight champion, Cuban Yordenis Ugas, to make a unification fight.

“The world title reduction plan is currently a priority for the WBA. All the decisions get taken to achieve this goal.

“This was announced last August 25 after a negative media campaign on multiple titles.”

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.