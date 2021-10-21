New York chosen over Las Vegas as Teofimo Lopez finally gets fight date

October 21st, 2021

Mikey Williams

Teofimo Lopez will put months of drama behind him next month when the 2020 WBN Fighter of the Year returns to the Big Apple.

“The Takeover” has waited months due to a doomed Triller purse bid, with Matchroom Boxing and DAZN stepping into the breach.

Lopez puts the stalling of his career following a superb win over Vasyl Lomachenko into his distant memory box as he focuses on the future.

KAMBOSOS

The undisputed lightweight champion will finally make his mandatory title defense against George Kambosos Jr inside the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Lopez vs. Kambosos happens on Saturday, November 27 – live worldwide and exclusively on DAZN.

The event will represent Lopez’s first fight since upsetting former pound-for-pound king Lomachenko in October 2020.

Brooklynite Lopez beat the Ukrainian by unanimous decision. He took with him the prized straps and undisputed crown.

Australian Kambosos Jr. comes into the fight as the mandatory IBF challenger. He boasts a perfect record, coming from a split decision win against former IBF Featherweight Champion Lee Selby.

TEOFIMO LOPEZ on DAZN

DAZN is delighted to stage the event after Triller defaulted on their bid.

“We’re thrilled to add this incredible Lightweight clash to our fall fight schedule to close out a busy 2021,” said Joseph Markowski, DAZN EVP.

“López is a superstar in the sport of boxing. I’m sure he will treat DAZN subscribers worldwide with a magnificent performance on the night.

Kambosos is a tough competitor and a real test for the champion.

“This is one of the hottest divisions of the sport. Both men will undoubtedly leave it all in the ring on November 27 and give fight fans globally a night to remember.”

An announcement on tickets happens soon. Undercard information will get released shortly.

