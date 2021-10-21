Jail for ’84 gold medalist Paul Gonzales over teenage girls sex offenses

October 21st, 2021

Paul Gonzales, part of the most decorated Olympic boxing team of all time, has been jailed for over three years for sex offenses with minors.

The 57-year-old, who won gold in 1984 alongside the likes of Mark Breland and Pernell Whitaker, got convicted of crimes against teenage girls.

Gonzales stood accused of using his position as a trainer to gain access to young girls. The conviction means the judge thought he took advantage of them due to his status and seniority.

SENTENCE

A judge handed down a sentence of almost three and a half years to Gonzales. He also got ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

The former fighter-turned-coach pleaded no contest to two molestation charges of conducting lewd acts on a child aged 14 or 15.

PAUL GONZALES JAIL

Appearing at LA County Superior Court on Tuesday, Gonzales began his jail time with his achievements and career in tatters.

At the courthouse, ABC 7 spoke to the grandmother of one of the victims. She accused Gonzalez of showing no remorse.

“It’s not fair as she’s only a child, and he did this to her.

“He’s going to do three years. He will come out and act as nothing happened? No, it’s not fair.”

Once competing alongside the likes of Evander Holyfield and Meldrick Taylor, it’s a massive fall from grace for Paul Gonzales, who is now a convicted felon.

Whether the IOC decide to strip him of his gold medal is now a consideration.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.