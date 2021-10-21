Otto Wallin wants ‘WBC to protect integrity of the sport’ over Dillian Whyte

October 21st, 2021

Otto Wallin was in the dark over a possible Dillian Whyte until late last night, but even then, plans were already afoot to lobby the World Boxing Council.

The tough Swede thinks something might be untoward with the Whyte cancellation, which, when confirmed, left no mention of rescheduling.

Many see it as Whyte wanting to move on from the injury straight into a WBC mandatory heavyweight title fight with Tyson Fury.

Confirming the state of play on Wednesday evening, Wallin’s team said: “We haven’t heard yet from Matchroom, so we don’t know what’s official.

“We don’t want to jump to conclusions without the facts. But if the fight is called off for any reason, the fair and proper thing to do would be to reschedule.

“And perhaps that we will rely on Matchroom to do the right thing. And on the WBC to protect the integrity of the sport and order that the fight happen.”

Soon after, Matchroom sent out their information, with Whyte revealing his disappointment.

“I’m devastated. I had a great camp, was in great shape, and had great sparring,” said Whyte. “I was looking forward to knocking Wallin out. And I would have done so in the first half of the fight.

“I am devastated about not being able to fight on October 30. But I want to thank everyone for all of their support.”

OTTO WALLIN OPPORTUNITY

Now, if Whyte is so “devastated” about the scrapping, anyone would think he’d like to get it on with Wallin at the soonest opportunity.

Maybe not when the Briton knows a massive encounter with Fury hangs in the balance.

“The Gypsy King” is being lined up for a homecoming fight after defeating Deontay Wilder via stoppage again earlier this month.

Whyte is seen as the ideal opponent to face Fury in a second WBC defense.

It might not be so easy for Whyte, though. Wallin’s promote Dmitriy Salita is already in contact with the World Boxing Council about the situation.

Salita wants Whyte to be held accountable for pulling out at such late notice. The former fighter stated he wants the WBC to order a final eliminator between the pair.

If stipulated, it would be a massive blow to Whyte. The interim ruler has had disagreements with the WBC in the past.

Otto Wallin is seen as a massive roadblock to Fury vs. Whyte ever happening. We may not have heard the last of this story.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.