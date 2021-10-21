Miguel “El Explosivo” Madueño discusses bid for 26-0 this Friday

October 21st, 2021

Carlos Baeza

Fresh off a dynamic knockout victory on Triller Fight Club, undefeated lightweight power puncher, Miguel “El Explosivo” Madueño (25-0, 23 KOs), is scheduled to headline Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” event on Friday, October 22, 2021, against Jose Luis “La Boa” Rodriguez (25-14-1, 13 KOs), in the 8-round main event.

Here is what Madueño had to say about this training camp, his matchup with Rodriguez, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“After my last win, which was a big KO victory over Sonny Fredrickson, I really wanted to stay in the gym and continue my momentum going forward. Anyone who knows anything about my career, knows I am a big puncher, but we’re working on other aspects of my game so that when I need it, I will be able to show it. I am excited for this bout.”

On his matchup with Jose Luis Rodriguez:

“He has fought a lot of good fighters like Ruben Torres and Antonio Orozco. I want to show what I am capable of by getting another knockout. I want to stop him since he’s been taking everyone the distance, and the last person to stop him was a world champion in Mario Barrios. So, my goal is simple, I want to knockout Jose Luis Rodriguez.”

On fighting in main event of Thompson Boxing’s New Blood event:

“Thompson Boxing has treated me so well. My career wouldn’t be where it is at without them being fully behind me, and now I am on the verge of a world title shot. I have a great record, a fan-friendly style, now it just comes down to performing time and time again. What is even nicer is now knowing they trust me to headline a card knowing fighters like Timothy Bradley Jr., Josesito Lopez, and Daniel Roman, have headlined cards for this same promoter. It means a lot, actually.”

On what a victory will do for his career:

“I want to be in the title picture, and I feel I have done enough to be a top-15 world-ranked fighter in the lightweight division. I think after this fight I will either be rated in the top-15 or people will start having conversations about me being in the top-15, and then I can get the type of fights that I want, and the fans want. So, a win will get me one step closer to my dream of being a world champion.”

“New Blood” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel Ontario, CA. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT. Tickets are priced at $50, $75, & $100, and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new Mobile App available for download on Google Play (Android) and Apple’s App Store (iPhone).

This event will stream live for free on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Fight Hub TV, our proud Media Partner.