WBC urged to order rescheduling as Dillian Whyte scraps Otto Wallin fight

October 20th, 2021

Dillian Whyte will need to follow through with a fight against Otto Wallin after causing an uproar ahead of a scheduled shot at Tyson Fury in 2022.

Reports surfaced on Wednesday that Whyte will no longer face the tough Swede on October 30 due to a shoulder injury.

The unrelenting ‘Boxing Twitter-Sphere’ accompanied by Instagram comments suddenly went into overdrive.

Many fans accused Whyte of switching his focus to Fury as the interim champion and would-be mandatory challenger.

Many of his UK-based supporters clarified that “The Bodysnatcher” must reschedule the Wallin event to prove his intentions to fight the ex-Fury opponent.

In the aftermath of Fury defeating Deontay Wilder in an epic trilogy clash, Whyte got commended for going through with the dangerous-looking Wallin challenge.

This DAZN show was happening despite the fact Whyte would probably be in line to face Fury in a homecoming clash in the spring of next year.

Now, just days later, the fight is off. Whyte’s desire to battle Wallin first is coming into question despite an ailment that requires rest.

Only yesterday, Whyte told Sky Sports: “I am looking to fight Fury next if everything goes according to plan.

“I’m always up against it, and I’m always in hard fights. I’m used to it.

“I could pull out of the Wallin fight just to fight Fury, but that isn’t my mindset. I can’t wait around for what Fury is doing.

“My mindset is that I’ve got nothing to lose. I’m not scared to take risks. They see danger in fighting me.”

Indeed, after those comments, Whyte must recover and then trade blows with Wallin to prove his worth as the WBC stipulation.

Wallin’s promoter Dmitriy Salita joined those calls.

“It’s very disappointing,” Wallin’s promoter Dmitriy Salita told Sky Sports. “If it is an injury, then he should heal.

“They should reschedule this event. That would be the fair thing to do.

“It would not be fair to the sport of boxing for Dillian Whyte to have an injury, whatever it is, and as a result of that, to be able to be mandated to fight Fury.

“The fight has to get rescheduled for a later date. The winner of that fight should fight Tyson Fury.

“Anything else would be unfair to the sport of boxing and unfair to Otto Wallin.”

WBC DILLIAN WHYTE ORDER

On what his next move will be, Salita added: “We’re definitely going to petition the WBC to make a decision.

“That’s what they should decide – the winner of Whyte-Wallin fights Tyson Fury.

“The WBC will pass what I feel is an important decision, which should set things right.”

