Tickets go on sale for Shakan Pitters vs Reece Cartwright in Coventry

October 20th, 2021

Tickets are now on sale for Hennessy Sports’ triple-title thriller on Saturday 13th November at the Coventry Skydome Arena.

Presented by Hennessy Sports in association with William Hill, Infinitum, Numan and Everlast, tickets are priced at £45, £55, £90 and £120 and are available at: https://iceaccount.co.uk/wbc-championship-boxing-info

Headlining the card will be Birmingham’s Former British Light-Heavyweight Champion Shakan Pitters (16-1-0, 5) when he faces off against Leeds puncher Reece Cartwright (23-1-0, 14) for the Vacant WBC International Light-Heavyweight Championship.

A fiery midlands derby for the Vacant English Middleweight Championship sees undefeated Coventry hitter River Wilson-Bent (10-0-0, 5) square off against his Rowley Regis rival Tyler Denny (13-2-2).

Irish middleweight hot shot Aaron ‘The Silencer’ McKenna (12-0-0, 7) will challenge for his first championship title on the card with more big news to follow shortly. The unbeaten County Monaghan star is one of the hottest talents in the sport and is ready to make the step up to championship class.

Aaron’s older brother Stevie ‘The Hitman’ McKenna (9-0-0, 8) is ripping through the welterweight division as he continues his rise towards challenging for his first title. McKenna carries serious firepower in both fists with eight out of nine KO’d early and five of those have come in the first round.

The card features the rest of the highly talented Hennessy All-Stars team, including Brixton cruiserweight ace Isaac Chamberlain (13-1-0, 7), Birmingham Welterweight Kaisee Benjamin (13-1-1, 4), Birmingham super-middleweight Idris Virgo (10-0-1, 1); Sevenoaks highly talented super-welterweight Michael Hennessy Jr. (7-1-1, 1); undefeated County Donegal middleweight starlet Brett McGinty (3-0-0, 1) and unbeaten Brighton heavyweight destroyer Tommy Welch (5-0-0, 4).