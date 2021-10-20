Lightweight Luis Torres signs up for World Cup Boxing Series

October 20th, 2021

World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS), co-founded by CEO Terry Hollan and matchmaker Guy Taylor, announced today that WCBS has signed undefeated Mexican lightweight prospect Luis “Koreano” Torres (15-0, 11 KOs) to a long term, multi-year promotional contract.

The 19-year-old Torres, the reigning WBC Youth Lightweight World Champion, is a rising star in his native Mexico having defeated quality opponents such as Orlando Zepeda (9-2), Juan Marco Rodriguez (10-4), Gregorio Soto (11-1), Jose Luis Vasquez (12-2), Jose Paez (15-2), and Diego Fabian Eligio (20-5).

“He (Torres) is a real contender,” WCBS CEO Terry Hollan commented, “and the boxing world will see that very soon. I am truly honored to have World Cup Boxing Series be part of the exciting future of Luis Torres.”

“Luis Torres is an absolute pleasure to work with,” WCBS creator/matchmaker Guy Taylor added. “From the first time I saw him fight, I knew this young man was special. At only 19 years old, Torres is proving to be one of the faces to watch in the future.

“Torres only wants marquee match ups in 2022. He’s mentioned the likes of WBC Latino Lightweight Champion Alberto Ruiz and WBO Latino Lightweight Champion Jesus Saracho. World Cup Boxing Series is ready, willing, and able to work with anyone to make these competitive and compelling fights happen. How about a 4-Man Lightweight Tournament featuring four of the best young Mexican contenders? This is something Terry Hollan is actively pursing with the WBC for the beginning of 2022.”

Torres, who had a 23-1 (22 KOs) amateur record, turned pro at the age of 16. He grew up in one of the roughest neighborhoods, Colonia Cajeme, in Obregon, Sonora.

“I am very happy to be working with World Cup Boxing Series,” No. 6 WBO Latino rated Torres said. “WCBS will provide me with the support I need to progress in my career, especially when I fight in the United States, where all the big lightweight fights are held.”

Torres is co-promoted in Mexico with De La O Promotions, which is led by Emmanuel Romo, who remarked: “Luis Torres is the best prospect in Mexico right now. He has everything a promoter wants in a fighter: southpaw stance, skills, chin, and defense. There is no other 19-year-old in boxing right now that has faced the kind of opponents Torres has at this stage of their careers.”