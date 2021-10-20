Floyd Mayweather backs fired Deontay Wilder trainer after second defeat

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather threw his considerable weight in the sport behind former Deontay Wilder trainer Mark Breland.

Mayweather took time out to post about Breland just days after a second loss for “The Bronze Bomber” at the hands of Tyson Fury.

Unfortunately, Breland was the fall guy.

Wilder suffered a reverse for the first time against Fury in a poor display in February 2020. He accused the Olympic gold medalist of not being on his side after Breland chucked in the towel as the 35-year-old took too much punishment.

The big-punching heavyweight revealed that Breland had negated on a pre-fight agreement that the corner should never save Wilder.

Since then, Breland has trained other fighters after being with Wilder for his entire professional career.

An ex-opponent halted in 96 seconds by his new student, Malik Scott, took the reigns as Wilder repaired his reputation in a fantastic display against Fury in the recent trilogy.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

But despite offering to train Wilder for the Fury trilogy before Scott took over, Mayweather has seemingly shifted to the other side of the argument.

This week, he asked his considerable amount of followers to “recognize” the astute student of the fight game.

“Please hit the follow button if you want to follow a humble student, teacher, mentor, and coach in the sport of boxing,” urged Floyd Mayweather.

“He has all the credentials and qualifications to support why I recognize him as an elite boxing coach. Something that nowadays many unqualified people claim to be.”

Mayweather added: “Follow @markbrebreland.”

Responding to Floyd Mayweather was none other than Sugar Ray Leonard, who also gave Breland props regarding his attitude.

“Mark, I wish you well, my man. I’ve always been proud of you as a fighter, boxing trainer, and man!”

DEONTAY WILDER

Suffering a second loss consecutively, Wilder has a six-month suspension [standard practice for back-to-back KO’s] to see out in Las Vegas. He can then return to action next year.

He should be back in action by late April or May, potentially in a warm-up before a long-planned Pay Per View with Andy Ruiz Jr. at the back end of 2022.

The fight was in the pipeline should Wilder have lost arbitration to face Fury for the third time. As it turned out, he won. Subsequently, Wilder made another multi-million dollar purse for his brilliant efforts in the final installment of an enthralling saga.

Regarding Breland, his reputation as a top coach remains intact regardless.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.