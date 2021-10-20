Eros Correa plans to end Katsuma Akitsugi’s undefeated run on Oct 22

October 20th, 2021

Team Correa

Unbeaten super bantamweight prospect, Eros Correa (10-0, 7 KOs), will return to action against Katsuma Akitsugi (6-0, 1 KO) in the 8-round co-feature of Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” event happening this Friday, October 22, 2021.

“New Blood” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel Ontario, CA. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Tickets are priced at $50, $75, & $100, and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new Mobile App available for download on Google Play (Android) and Apple’s App Store (iPhone).

This event will stream live for free on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Fight Hub TV, our proud Media Partner.

Here is what Eros had to say about training camp, his matchup with Akitsugi, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“I have had a long training camp with a few delays just based on securing a fight date, but now I’m more ready than ever. I have worked on getting physically stronger, and that will be the key to this fight. Another big thing about the camp is my commitment to the sport, I am doing multiple workouts a day which include a morning boxing workout, strength and conditioning, as well as road work, so I have never felt better.”

On his matchup with Katsuma Akitsugi:

“He fought someone I know very well in Arnold Dinong, and I watched that fight several times. I think he is a good fighter, but I think he is going to have trouble with my strength. I just feel I am too strong for him, but I think he is a tricky, skilled and an awkward fighter, who is a tough test for anyone. I also feel that his biggest strength is that he is coming to win. I know this will be my toughest fight, but I’m confident in my ability to come out on top.”

On fighting in the co-feature of Thompson Boxing’s New Blood event:

“It is massive, whenever a promoter wants to put me in a marquee spot. I just want to put forth a performance that merits my slot on the card. Thompson Boxing has always been good to me, and I want to put on a dynamic and exciting fight that has the fans excited to see me fight again. My fight against Akitsugi will be the fight of the night.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“A victory gets me closer to a big fight. I know the level I am at since I fought at a high level in the amateurs, and now I must show the world how good I am. Each win is a down payment on my future.”