WBC Heavyweight Rankings [Oct 2021]: Deontay Wilder remains rated #1
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder remains ranked number one by the World Boxing Council despite losing for a second time running against Tyson Fury.
“The Bronze Bomber” is rewarded for a monumental effort against Fury, though. Wilder dropped Fury twice [again] in one of the most amazing top division battles for a generation.
Both Fury and Wilder secured their places in the annals of boxing history when concluding a superb saga over three years.
DEONTAY WILDER
Wilder stays at one, with the rest of the top five unchanged. What this means for the future of the number one contender is yet to be made clear.
Fury will have to meet the winner of Dillian Whyte vs. Otto Wallin next in a mandatory bout, provided an agreement with Oleksandr Usyk for a multi-belt unification isn’t forthcoming in the next three weeks.
Usyk getting locked into a rematch with Anthony Joshua is expected to put a firm block on any undisputed plans.
Meanwhile, Frank Sanchez, Robert Helenius, and Jared Anderson all move up following their triumphs on the Fury vs. Wilder III undercard.
Sanchez went from eleventh to sixth after defeating Efe Ajagba, while Helenius jumped from twenty-first to thirteenth by repeating his victory over Adam Kownacki in a more devastating fashion.
Ajagba dropped out of the top ten following his loss.
Finally, Anderson – known as “The Real Big Baby,” entered the Top 40 Ratings for his impressive stoppage of the previously undefeated Vladimir Tereshkin.
CHAMPION: TYSON FURY
INTERIM: DILLIAN WHYTE
WBC HEAVYWEIGHT RATINGS – OCT 2021
1 Deontay Wilder US
2 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US
3 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/BBBofC/COMM
4 Luis Ortiz Cuba
5 Joseph Parker New Zealand
6 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS
7 Michael Hunter US
8 Agit Kabayel Germany
9 Filip Hrgovic Croatia
10 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF
11 Tony Yoka France
12 Dereck Chisora GB
13 Robert Helenius Finland
14 Martin Bakole Congo/GB INTL
15 Charles Martin US
VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF
16 Daniel Dubois GB
17 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US
18 Murat Gassiev Russia
19 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria
20 Otto Wallin Sweden
21 Carlos Takam Cameroon
22 Hughie Fury GB
23 Simon Kean Canada
24 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium ABU
25 Zhilei Zhang China
26 Steven Shaw US
27 Peter Kadiru Germany
28 Fabio Wardley GB
29 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO
30 Jose Larduet Cuba CONT. LATINO AMERICAN
31 Nathan Gorman GB
32 Zhan Kossobutskiy Kazakhstan
33 Junior Fa New Zealand
34 Sergey Kuzmin Russia
35 Joe Goodall Australia
36 Cassius Chaney US
37 Demsey McKean Australia
38 Alexis Garcia Dom. R.
39 Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany FRANCOPHONE
40 Jared Anderson US