WBC Heavyweight Rankings [Oct 2021]: Deontay Wilder remains rated #1

October 19th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder remains ranked number one by the World Boxing Council despite losing for a second time running against Tyson Fury.

“The Bronze Bomber” is rewarded for a monumental effort against Fury, though. Wilder dropped Fury twice [again] in one of the most amazing top division battles for a generation.

Both Fury and Wilder secured their places in the annals of boxing history when concluding a superb saga over three years.

DEONTAY WILDER

Wilder stays at one, with the rest of the top five unchanged. What this means for the future of the number one contender is yet to be made clear.

Fury will have to meet the winner of Dillian Whyte vs. Otto Wallin next in a mandatory bout, provided an agreement with Oleksandr Usyk for a multi-belt unification isn’t forthcoming in the next three weeks.

Usyk getting locked into a rematch with Anthony Joshua is expected to put a firm block on any undisputed plans.

Meanwhile, Frank Sanchez, Robert Helenius, and Jared Anderson all move up following their triumphs on the Fury vs. Wilder III undercard.

Sanchez went from eleventh to sixth after defeating Efe Ajagba, while Helenius jumped from twenty-first to thirteenth by repeating his victory over Adam Kownacki in a more devastating fashion.

Ajagba dropped out of the top ten following his loss.

Finally, Anderson – known as “The Real Big Baby,” entered the Top 40 Ratings for his impressive stoppage of the previously undefeated Vladimir Tereshkin.

CHAMPION: TYSON FURY

INTERIM: DILLIAN WHYTE

WBC HEAVYWEIGHT RATINGS – OCT 2021

1 Deontay Wilder US

2 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US

3 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/BBBofC/COMM

4 Luis Ortiz Cuba

5 Joseph Parker New Zealand

6 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS

7 Michael Hunter US

8 Agit Kabayel Germany

9 Filip Hrgovic Croatia

10 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF

11 Tony Yoka France

12 Dereck Chisora GB

13 Robert Helenius Finland

14 Martin Bakole Congo/GB INTL

15 Charles Martin US

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF

16 Daniel Dubois GB

17 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US

18 Murat Gassiev Russia

19 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria

20 Otto Wallin Sweden

21 Carlos Takam Cameroon

22 Hughie Fury GB

23 Simon Kean Canada

24 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium ABU

25 Zhilei Zhang China

26 Steven Shaw US

27 Peter Kadiru Germany

28 Fabio Wardley GB

29 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO

30 Jose Larduet Cuba CONT. LATINO AMERICAN

31 Nathan Gorman GB

32 Zhan Kossobutskiy Kazakhstan

33 Junior Fa New Zealand

34 Sergey Kuzmin Russia

35 Joe Goodall Australia

36 Cassius Chaney US

37 Demsey McKean Australia

38 Alexis Garcia Dom. R.

39 Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany FRANCOPHONE

40 Jared Anderson US

