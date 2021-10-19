Reyes Boxing presents “Down & Dirty 2” event on Oct 29 in Melrose, MA

October 19th, 2021

Are you ready to get Down & Dirty? – Reyes Boxing is excited to present a night of slam-bang action, featuring some of the top pro boxing talents in New England, when the Down & Dirty Professional Boxing Series hits Melrose, MA at Memorial Hall on Friday, October 29th, 2021.

“Boxing saved my life, saved me from being a statistic on the city streets,” says Michael Reyes, the proud Marines Corps veteran and CEO of Reyes Boxing.

“We got things started a few months ago with ‘Down & Dirty’ in Maine. Now we’re in Melrose on October 29, so you can tell we’re serious about spreading the word.

“‘Down & Dirty’ will bring in the next generation of boxers, the up ‘n’ comers, prospects, and contenders from all over the globe.

“However, we’re going to focus hard on New England talent. On October 29 in Melrose, we’ll give talented and hungry boxers a platform to excel. Spread the word, we’re offering quality fights.

“I cannot wait to see our athletes compete and rise up in the sport…and have local boxing fans get right up close for the ride.”

Power-punching Columbian super welterweight Jeovanis Barraza brings his 22-1 record to Melrose on October 29th.

The knockout specialist tops the ten bout fight card at Memorial Hall, the iconic granite building. Also slated to appear on the care are Jonathan de Pina (5-1), a lightweight prospect who reps Savin Hill, Dorchester.

Alejandro Paulino, another lightweight sniper from the Dominican Republic now living in Connecticut. He’s a perfect 4-for-4, he kayoed his foe in his first four outings.

DOWN & DIRTY

Down & Dirty 2 will begin at 7 PM, doors at the facility open at 6 PM.

Buy tickets at eventbrite.com. Wait for it… procrastinators can purchase at the door the day of.

“A portion of the proceeds will be going to the Melrose Memorial Hall, in tribute to the soldiers that fought for us and our country,” says Reyes, a Boston native who got the boxing bug at age 9, and went 60-4 as an amateur, before signing on to serve the country in the Marines.

“This venue has a lot of meaning to the city of Melrose and Reyes Boxing is very honored to be able to host and bring back boxing at such a special and historical event space.”

“This Down & Dirty show will be streaming on Throwdown Sports live, for people who can’t make it to Memorial Hall,” says Reyes.

“I’m pleased to announce that Michael Woods, from ESPN and now RING, will be doing the blow by blow honors.”