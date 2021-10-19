Michael Magnesi opponent named for American debut

October 19th, 2021

Michael “Lonewolf” Magnesi’s first opponent’s name on American soil has been made official: the match that will sanction the Lazio region boxer’s debut in the US will be against Eugene Lagos, a Filipino athlete who boasts a record of 16 wins (11 by knockout) , 5 defeats and 3 draws.

The Paramount studios in New York will frame the challenge, scheduled for November 11th.

Champion of the Ibo super featherweight world title since November 2020, Magnesi (19 victories out of as many matches) is ready to reach the United States with a clear goal: conquer new world championships.

Perhaps managing, fight after fight, to reunite the five reference acronyms of professional boxing. An ambitious project driven by passion and talent, and carried out also in the name of his father.

Were it not for a sort of challenge made as a kid with his beloved parent, in fact, the 26-year-old athlete from Cave (RM) would have hung up his gloves for a while: “Between me and him there was a promise: he would defeate cancer, as long as I did not give up the sport.

“I was only 17 years old and when he had to undergo surgery, I decided to leave »said on italian national Rai 1 tv channel the 26-year-old athlete sponsored by Le Cinéma Café, guest of the show “Today is another day ”.

“One of the best talents I have ever seen and managed”, the words released by manager Davide Buccioni to the Italian Boxing Federation.

“Michael will go to America not as an unknown boxer in search of fortune, but as a world champion with the desire to confirm himself, establish himself on the stars and stripes stages, and continue to collect world championship belts”