Katsuma Akitsugi talks camp for Eros Correa clash

October 19th, 2021

Team Akitsugi

Unbeaten super bantamweight prospect, Katsuma Akitsugi (6-0, 1 KO), will face the toughest of his career as he faces Eros Correa (10-0, 7 KOs) in the co-main event of Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” event this Friday, October 22, 2021, in an 8-round feature attraction.

This event will take place at the Doubletree Hotel Ontario, CA. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Here is what Akitsugi had to say about training camp, his matchup with Correa, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“Things have been great, I have stayed in the gym since my last fight, and I am just trying to prove myself to the world. Each camp is a building process as I look to go to the next level. I’m in great shape and I’ll at my best come fight night.”

On his matchup with Eros Correa:

“He is a good fighter, but I don’t think he has faced anyone like me before. I know how to use my length and distance, and have faced fighters from his area before so I have idea of what to expect for this fight.”

On fighting in the co-main event of Thompson Boxing’s New Blood event:

“I am thankful for Thompson Boxing in believing in me as a fighter and showcasing me on their cards. Thompson Boxing has had a lot of great fighters ascend to bigtime fights and I want to follow in their footsteps. They do a lot of shows in the L.A.-area, and they have helped my career a ton. I’m looking forward to putting on a great fight for the fans.

On what a win will do for his career:

“Hopefully I can continue to get spots on Thompson Boxing cards moving forward and build my career here in L.A. I am fighting undefeated fighters and I am looking to move fast, so a win here would show the world how talented I am, and that I am willing to fight the best.”