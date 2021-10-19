Brian Holstein diagnosed with leukemia following TrillerVerz health-check

October 19th, 2021

Brian Holstein took a late call-up to face Frederic Julan on the TrillerVerz III card in Brooklyn at late notice proving once again his warrior status.

Committing to dropping the weight and saving Julan’s bout on the Barclay’s Center card, Holstein was all set after posting a video about his progress.

But the then-33-year-old’s world came crashing down.

In the hours leading up to the contest, a pre-bout check by the New York State Athletic Commission found anyone’s worst nightmare.

Holstein was eventually diagnosed with leukemia. The fighter then got informed he needed to go to the hospital for checks.

After spending the night with his partner, Holstein checked in to undergo a procedure before beginning a course of chemotherapy.

Updating on his Facebook page, Holstein’s story was as positive as it was shocking to a young man who has vowed to fight the disease with every fiber of his being.

TRILLERVERZ CHECKS

Promoter Lou DiBella took to social media to pass comments on the situation.

The Hall of Famer says those checks by the NYSAC may just have made all the difference to Holstein’s future life.

“This is yet another illustration of the necessity for uniform health and safety standards in boxing,” said DiBella.

“There are many jurisdictions where Brian could have fought that don’t do the testing that NY does.”

BRIAN HOLSTEIN BIRTHDAY

As it turns out, Holstein turned 34 just hours after going through his assessments. He outlined that he’s “hurtin’ right now” in a further update confirming his boxing career was over.

Holstein will end his tenure at 13-8-1 in the professional boxing ring. ‘The Bull” shared the ring with Trevor McCumby and Nick Kisner over those 22 contests.

WBN would like to wish Brian Holstein every success in his cancer fight. Also, thank the New York State Athletic Commission for their part in finding the problem through their TrillerVerz checks.

Triller is yet to comment publicly on the situation as Holstein begins the most significant battle of his life.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.