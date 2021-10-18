NABA title added to World Boxing Association regional championships

October 18th, 2021

Amanda Westcott

World Boxing Association chiefs confirmed the addition of the NABA title belt to their regional championships at TrillerVerz III last weekend.

Aligning with the NABA, a well-known faction in the United States, the WBA will rename the WBA NABA title.

Revealing their plans, the World Boxing Association said: “On Saturday night, Cletus Seldin stepped into the ring at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for the second defense of his North American Boxing Association (NABA) super lightweight title against William Silva.

“It marked the beginning of a new era for the World Boxing Association (WBA) affiliate, which has undergone substantial changes in recent months.

“With the respected Gary Shaw as President and Steve Bashore as its Chairman, the NABA has begun a process of working for regional boxing throughout North America.

“The WBA is proud that men with such a background and experience can take the reins of this important wing of the institution. It’s a pivotal moment for the sport.

“It was the first title sanctioned by the new leadership. It was also the opportunity to unveil a new design for the NABA belt, with different colors and the Puerto Rican flag in the center, which joins those of the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“With the slogan “The Future is Now,” NABA plans to introduce changes to the organization and boxing. To give opportunities to boxers and contribute to the growth of the activity.

“It is just the beginning of hard work. A series of announcements that the WBA will announce as time goes by.”

WORLD BOXING ASSOCIATION TITLES

The WBA caused a mass of controversy in the past for their fondness of add too many titles. This addition is far less controversial, though.

Taking advice from Shaw, the WBA is working on removing as many belts as possible, including the polarizing “regular” strap.

At present, five of the seventeen weight classes only possess one sole champion.

