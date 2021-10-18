Giovani Santillan pushing for world title shot after latest triumph

October 18th, 2021

Kyte Monroe

Thompson Boxing’s welterweight, Giovani Santillan (28-0, 15 KOs), stayed unbeaten and thrilled fans in his hometown of San Diego, California, this past Friday as he defeated Angel Ruiz (17-2, 12 KOs), of Los Angeles, California, by way of a ten-round unanimous decision with the scores of 99-91 and 100-90 on two cards.

The ten-round bout, co-promoted by Top Rank and Thompson Boxing, was shown live on ESPN+.

After the triumphant win, Santillan is looking to get his world rankings status back, with the hopes of working his way toward a world title shot in 2022. He feels he is very close to getting a big fight with one of the top fighters in the welterweight division. Santillan, who has nearly thirty wins with no defeats, is now looking to have a bout with a top contender in his next fight.

“I want to work my way to a title eliminator bout in 2022,” said Santillan, who is co-promoted by Top Rank and Thompson Boxing. “My goal has always been to be a world champion, and I’m going to earn it, and I think by next year, people will see that my record speaks for itself, and that I should get it. I am not calling out anyone, but I want everyone in the division to be on notice that I am willing to take big fights starting next year.”

“It was a good win, and I was thrilled to entertain my fans at home,” continued Santillan. “I fought four months ago, but before that I had a year layoff, and I have also adjusted to a new camp with Robert Garcia, so I feel I am starting to get into a good groove. I know with if I continue to work hard, a world title shot will be in my future. I’m definitely looking to fight a top contender in my next fight.”

“Giovani showed a lot in this fight, and we believe he is really close to getting a big fight,” stated promoter Ken Thompson. “This win opened up a lot of doors for Santillan and we will work toward getting him ranked. Every time he’s stepped up in competition, he’s showed he can take his game to the next level. We will be working closely with Top Rank and his management team, to see what’s best for him. His future is bright.”