The UK storm that was Deontay Wilder coach losing 36-fight unbeaten run

October 18th, 2021

Scott Heavey

Malik Scott took plaudits earlier this month when improving Deontay Wilder for his trilogy classic with heavyweight rival Tyson Fury.

Drafted in by Wilder after Mark Breland got fired for throwing in the towel, Scott was a controversial appointment at that time.

The reason was that not many thought Wilder could get improved by a fighter he’d stopped in half a session when the pair traded blows professionally.

How wrong they were.

DEONTAY WILDER IMPROVED

Wilder gave his all and took props for his accuracy and bravery before Fury stopped him in the eleventh round at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The loss represented a second career stoppage reverse for Wilder and back-to-back against Fury.

As it turns out, Scott’s second knockout defeat came against Wilder, but it was the first that hit the headlines in the UK.

Traveling over aged 32 with an impressive 35-0-1 record, Scott took on Derek Chisora at Wembley Arena in 2013.

Despite looking comfortable through the first five rounds, Scott got taken out by Chisora in the sixth round.

The referee on the night was Phil Edwards, who seemingly moved in too quick to stop the fight. On repeat watch, the Philadelphian rose to his feet at the count of nine.

Scott accepted the decision in the ring but then protested to the British Boxing Board of Control through his then-promoter Dan Goossen.

PROTEST

BBBC secretary Robert Smith subsequently denied the challenge. At the time, Scott spoke to WBN about the decision.

“I want to thank the British Board for being the fairest individuals that God has ever put on earth,” Scott exclusively told World Boxing News sarcastically.

“And thank you for teaching me that the number nine really means ten. Whoever is the president of the British board, I am sure he lives by great logic.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chisora went on to score three more victories before losing to Fury for the second time in 2014. Had Scott been able to survive and turn the fight around, maybe he could have been sharing the ring with Fury instead.

It would have been some tale to add to the build-up of Fury vs. Wilder III.

For Scott, that first loss in 37 bouts was the beginning of the end of his career, though. Wilder took him out in 96 seconds.

Despite two follow-up victories, Luis Ortiz ended the “Odd Guy’s” career in 2016.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.