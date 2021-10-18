DAZN to hike UK price over 400%, begin Pay Per View in broken promise

October 18th, 2021

DAZN broke another promise to boxing fans recently when a survey containing details of their intentions to launch Pay Per View hit inboxes.

Despite an ad campaign claiming “Pay Per View is Dead” accompanying a prediction from Oscar De La Hoya that they would kill PPV for good, DAZN seems to be hell-bent on negating nearly every pledge they make.

From stating their service would be $9.99 a month before doubling the charge soon after to offering a UK version for £1.99 in a bid to get as many fans locked in as possible before confirming a 400% plus rise, it’s not a good way to enthuse your subscribers.

When feeling out of the process of introducing a Pay Per View platform on top of their original streaming charge, many were shocked by the plans that will almost certainly mean people will switch off.

“Access the biggest fights in boxing with pay-per-view (PPV) events on DAZN,” read a message sent out on their intentions.

“You can continue to watch the majority of fights with a monthly or annual subscription, including some of the best-known names in boxing.

“PPV events will only be for the biggest fights and can be added on top of your subscription with one-time purchases.

“Watch PPV events on all your devices, including the main event, build-up coverage (weigh-in, press conference, etc.), and the undercards.”

Gee, thanks for that [sarcastic voice].

It’s a far cry from when DAZN promised fans that there would be no hidden fees if they signed up.

But when you’re paying out $1.5 million for Mikey Garcia to fight Sandor Martin [and lose], maybe something drastic is needed.

Even now, DAZN’s commitment remains live on site. That’s despite everyone, including Eddie Hearn, admitting Pay Per View is inevitable.

DAZN’s terms even come with exclamation marks about hidden fees!

DO I HAVE TO PAY EXTRA FOR PREMIUM DAZN CONTENT?

Nope. Your monthly subscription fee is all you pay. Once you’re in, you’re in!

And that includes everything available in your country.

So, for instance, unless you are in Mexico, your DAZN subscription guarantees you access to pound-for-pound boxing superstar Saul’ Canelo’ Alvarez and his fights as he strives to unify the super-middleweight division.

WHAT ABOUT HIDDEN FEES!

None. Nothing. Zero.

There are no extra charges. Not for particular matches or fights, not after three months, or six or 12. You pay your monthly subscription. That’s all.

That didn’t age well.

When UK subscribers thought they’d found a boxing bargain, their pricing plan goes up to £7.99 per month, and those dreaded PPV “hidden extra charges” begin to creep in.

EXSPENSIVE PAY PER VIEW

BOXING IS AN EXPENSIVE OBSESSION with ESPN+, DAZN, FOX PPV, Showtime, Sky Sports, and Sky Sports Box Office.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.