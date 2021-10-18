“Canelo is not a perfect fighter, he has weaknesses and will get exploited”

October 18th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Canelo Alvarez has a live fighter to deal with on November 6 and will get exploited because every boxer has weaknesses.

That’s according to Justin Gamber, Caleb Plant’s co-trainer, who is part of the squad aiming to knock Canelo off his perch.

When the first bell goes in Las Vegas, Plant will have all the knowledge he needs about the Mexican superstar to pull off the shock victory, as Gamber explained recently.

“Caleb will be 110% ready on November 6. Trust me when I say that there’s not a fighter on the face of the earth who doesn’t have weaknesses,” said Gamber.

“Canelo is where he is because he’s earned his spot. He’s a great fighter. But he’s not a perfect fighter. He has weaknesses, and we’re going to exploit them.”

CANELO

On Plant being a considerable underdog, Gamber added: “I know that people are overlooking Caleb. That’s perfect for us.

“Caleb is just like me. Because for our whole lives, when someone told us that we couldn’t do something, we love to prove them wrong. It just drives us even more.”

Concluding with comments on the punches thrown as the pair went face-to-face, Gamber stated: “I was surprised by what happened at the press conference.

“If anything, it made it more personal.

“It’s always been important to beat him. But now there’s a little bit of an extra chip on my shoulder.”

During the exchange, Plant suffered a cut that has since healed well. It got caused by the IBF super-middleweight champion’s sunglasses after a clip by Canelo.

ABOUT CALEB PLANT

Unbeaten IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant aims to become the first undisputed super middleweight world champion in boxing history.

Time is ticking down of his showdown against WBC and WBO 168-pound champion Canelo Álvarez.

The event takes November 6 live on SHOWTIME PPV. The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas hosts a Premier Boxing Champions event.

“A world champion since January 2019, Plant has made three successful title defenses since wresting the belt from Jose Uzcategui by unanimous decision.

“Just like he did in the Uzcategui fight, Plant looks to flip the script and score another upset on his way to making history against Canelo.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now and can get purchased at AXS.com. The event is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions and sponsored by Hennessy and Value.

