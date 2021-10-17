BTS video as Teofimo Lopez gets into it with Eddie Hearn, Devin Haney

Teofimo Lopez engaged in a heated debate with Eddie Hearn and Devin Haney in Fresno as a lightweight collision moved a step closer to reality.

Lopez, the undisputed champion and the WBC secondary belt holder in Haney, went at it when ringside for the Mikey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin fight.

Matchroom cameras captured the whole incident in five minutes of footage posted after fans took in what transpired in the arena.

Both men look to want to get it on. However, Lopez has a prior engagement under the DAZN banner to follow through against George Kambosos Jr.

That bout got rearranged twice before Hearn took over the rights from Triller, who couldn’t fulfill their obligation as the original purse bid winners.

After bidding over six million, Triller’s involvement ultimately cost Lopez one million-plus in purse money.

Reports circulating now have that mandatory clash happening on November 27, a week earlier than stated previously.

TEOFIMO LOPEZ and DEVIN HANEY

Invited to attend the Garcia vs. Martin event obviously to drum up interest in the Haney battle, possibly in 2022, Lopez got animated throughout the argument.

The pair didn’t need any coaxing to begin their war of words. Both fathers were present also.

At one point, Hearn was the focus of Lopez and Lopez Sr’s attention. But to his credit, he didn’t flinch from the pressing.

Should Lopez come through a tough test in Kambosos Jr. next month, Haney could well be the focus before a move up to super-lightweight.

However, they aren’t averse to staging the fight at the higher limit of 140 pounds either.

DAZN got what they wanted, though. Significant interest in a fight they can build for the summer or fall of 2022, provided both men stay undefeated in the meantime.

