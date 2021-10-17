Whatever happened to Floyd Mayweather victim, RIZIN kickboxer Tenshin?

Remember the kickboxer Floyd Mayweather leathered in one round during an exhibition appearance at RIZIN 14 in Tokyo?

His name is Tenshin Nasukawa, and he’s now 42-0 and a two-weight world kickboxing champion.

Since being annihilated by Mayweather and dropped three times, Tenshin has gone on a winning spree. He’s reeled off twelve straight victories and gotten linked to facing Conor McGregor.

One was a superb spinning kick that lit up social media and went viral immediately.

Back in 2019, McGregor put in a very public offer. If Nasukawa keeps up his winning ways, the pair may well trade blows in some capacity.

“I wish to go to Tokyo to face Tenshin Nasukawa in a Mixed Martial Arts exhibition bout,” said McGregor just a short time after Floyd Mayweather did the damage. “Before this summer. Please arrange this, this instant. Yours sincerely, The champ, champ.”

It was decidedly tongue-in-cheek at the time, but there are severe murmurings that the Irishman would consider it especially if the money was right, of course.

Tenshin is still only 23 years old and open to offers from Dana White even to join the UFC.

Since apologizing for his performance against Mayweather, Japan’s finest has strengthened his status in combat sports.

It’s a far cry from his humbling statement released after Mayweather took him apart.

“I have worked hard with a big dream in the combat world. Karate, Kickboxing, MMA, and Boxing,” said Tenshin at the time.

“At the end of the day, I got finished, but I have no regrets. I am disappointed in myself since I thought I could have done better.

“But I will face the facts and will continue to take on any challenge.”

LEARNED FROM FLOYD MAYWEATHER

And what did he ultimately learn and use to put together a superb run of victories?

“I learned that I didn’t work hard enough to earn this opportunity. I will use this defeat to improve myself and move forward this year.

“Despite all the things that happened leading up to the fight, I came to realize how truly great Mayweather was. I was the one underestimating him.

“I promise to make it to that level! It may take some time for me to become the man to haul the industry on my shoulders, but please continue to support me!

“Everybody who worked to make this fight happen, thank you very much. Mr. Mayweather, thank you very much,” he added.

He certainly lived up to his side of the bargain and is a massive name in the kickboxing world. A UFC run is still on the cards.

