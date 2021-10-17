“Fight Night in Framingham” results from Massachusetts

October 17th, 2021

Emily Harney

Local favorite Nelson “Chino” Perez played the sheriff role in last night’s main event on the “Fight Night om Framingham” card, presented by Shearns Boxing Promotions, at the Sheraton Hotel in Framingham, Massachusetts.

“Fight Night in Framingham,” the first professional boxing show ever in Framingham, was a charity event held for the benefit of locally based “Fighting Life,” an after-school youth boxing program and academic empowerment program, available 100-percent free of charge to students beginning in elementary school through high school education.

“We’re very happy with this show, which was 18 months in the making (rescheduled when originally canceled due to the pandemic,” promoter Chuck Shearns said. “You could feel the vibes in the room. The feedback we received was everybody had a good time. We had a good turnout, roughly 600. This will not be the last pro boxing show in Framingham. The venue has already asked us back. There wasn’t a lot of buzz leading up to the show, but those who didn’t attend will learn that it was successful, and I expect the next one will be even better.”

Nelson (4-0, 2 KOs), fighting out of neighboring Marlborough, has to overcome the awkward style of his opponent, “Outlaw” Ryan Venable (2-7, 0 KOs), which included several rounds of obvious frustration. Perez, who is a proud graduate of “Fighting Life,” settled down nicely and took the fight to Venable, flooring him in the third and again in the sixth, enroute to a 6-round unanimous decision.

In the co-featured event, undefeated super welterweight prospect Josniel “TG” Castro (6-0, 3 KOs) continued to show steady improvement. He set up his punches well, effectively threw crisp combinations, and controlled the pace throughout, peppering Las Vegas journeyman Rynell Griffin (8-48-2, 2 KOs) with constant punches to the head and body. Castro’s intense pressure paid off in the third, when Griffin went down twice from powerful body shots. Another body shot sent Griffin to the mat in the next round and referee Tom Clark immediately waved off the fight.

Castro was born in Puerto Rico and presently lives in Boca Raton, Florida, but he grew up in Lawrence (MA) and also resided and trained in Worcester (MA) and Portland, Maine.

Undefeated New Haven (CT) Elvis Figueroa (8-0, 5 KOs) was on a mission in his first action in more than two years. His relentless attack on Dallas veteran Larry “Slo Mo” Smith (12-50-2, 8 KOs) led to a third-round stoppage. After a Figueroa assault at the end of round two, Smith took a knee at the end of the second, and his corner threw in the towel early in the following round.

Figueroa is a 3-time New England Golden Gloves Champion, in addition to capturing a silver medal at the 2015 USA National Championships.

In a fight between pro-debuting heavyweights, Sean Evans (1-0, 1 KO), of nearby Shrewsbury (MA), needed only 49-seconds to take out Levi Guimareas (0-1) with a straight right. Guimareas beat the count, but he was in no condition to continue.

New Haven super featherweight Felix Parrilla’s long awaited pro debut was worth the wait as the 21-year-old floored Sidell Blocker (1-12-1) mere seconds into the opening round with a left hook. Blocker took a beating in the second round, hitting the canvas once again, and between rounds the fight was halted on the advice of the ring physician. Parrilla is a 3-time New England Golden Gloves Champion, as well as 2018 National Golden Gloves silver medalist.

Puerto Rican welterweight Jeffrey Torres (8-1, 4 KOs),fighting out of New Haven, battered a game Jader Alves de Oliveira (0-13) all around the ring until a perfectly placed left hook closed the show with only seconds remaining in the opening round.

Brazilian Rodrigo da Rocha (1-0, 1 KO) won his pro debut in style, dropping Leonard Ladeira (0-7) twice in the first and two more times in the second, the latter coming off a sweet left-right combination from which Ladeira was unable to beat the 10-count. The fight was contested at a 185-pound catchweight.

Complete results below:

MAIN EVENT – SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS

Nelson Perez (4-0, 2 KOs), Marlboro, MA by way of Puerto Rico

WDEC6 (59-53, 59-53, 59-53)

Ryan Venable (2-9, 0 KOs), Roanoke, VA

CO-FEATURE – SUPER WELTERWEIGHTS

Josniel Castro (6-0, 4 KOs), Boca Raton, FL

WTKO4 (1:06)

Rynell Griffin (8-48-2, 2 KOs), Las Vegas, NV

HEAVYWEIGHTS

Sean Evans (1-0, 1 KO), Shrewsbury, MA

WTKO1 (0:49)

Levi Guimareas (0-1), Woburn, MA

185-POUND CATCHWEIGHT

Rodrigo da Rocha (1-0, 1 KO), Woburn, MA by way of Brazil

KO2 (2:04)

Leonardo Ladeira (0-7), Revere, MA by way of Brazil

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Elvis Figueroa (8-0, 4 KOs), New Haven, CT

WTKO3 (1:04)

Larry Smith (12-50-2, 8 KOs), Dallas, TX

WELTERWEIGHTS

Jeffrey Torres (8-1, 4 KOs), New Haven, CT by way of Puerto Rico

WKO1 (2:56)

Jader Alves de Oliveira (0-13), Framingham, MA

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHTS

Felix Parrella (1-0, 1 KO), New Haven, CT

WTKO2 (3:00)

Sidell Blocker (1-12-1, 0 KOs), Pleasantville, NJ