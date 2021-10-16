Shawn Porter claim ends the Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao era

October 16th, 2021

Mikey Williams

A startling claim by Shawn Porter will have legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao questioning if their era is now over for good.

The boxer and analyst believe his latest fight could determine his place as the number one of his generation. This pondering may have Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao seeing it as the sport’s final move from their respective retirements.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER and MANNY PACQUIAO

Mayweather retired in 2017 and Pacquiao this year. However, Porter has been at the top for years. He should undoubtedly get classified in the same period as the pair.

Whatever the case may be, Porter heads into an all-important battle with Terence Crawford on November 20, knowing there’s plenty at stake in Las Vegas.

“Showtime” and “Bud” trade blows at the world-famous Mandalay Bay with the WBO welterweight strap at stake.

The winner moves closer to facing Errol Spence for three versions of the world title.

For Porter, it’s one step closer to great recognition at 147. Potentially ahead of Mayweather and Pacquiao [through the era debate], after a decade of facing the best.

“I’ve wanted this fight for a long time. Now my patience has paid off,” said Porter.

“Throughout my career, I’ve taken on the best. I’ve proven myself as a man who gives 100 percent in everything I do.

“Terence Crawford is a great, versatile fighter who is very athletic just like myself.

“We are the two best welterweights in the world. On November 20, we get a chance to prove who is the best.

“Fig “t fans can expect a great show that night. With this victory, I will cement myself as the best welterweight of this era.”

Porter’s claim looks to be boxing moving on from Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao at the highest level, forever

ABOUT S” AWN PORTER

Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs), a 13-year pro from Akron, Ohio, first tasted championship glory in December 2013 when he outfought the previously undefeated Devon Alexander to win the IBF welterweight title.

He knocked out two-weight world champion Paulie Malignaggi in his first title defense before Kell Brook edged him by majority decision in August 2014.

Over the next seven years, Porter continued fighting the welterweight elite, becoming a two-time world champion in 2018 when he toppled Danny Garcia to win the WBC welterweight title.

He defended that title against future Manny Pacquiao conqueror Yordenis Ugas before taking Errol Spence Jr. to the limit in a September 2019 title unification tilt.

After dropping a split decision to Spence, Porter regrouped with a one-sided decision over Sebastian Formella in August 2020 to set up the Crawford showdown.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.