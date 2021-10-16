Mikey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin – Running order for Fresno

October 16th, 2021

WEIGHTS, RUNNING ORDER, IMAGES AND QUOTES FOR MIKE GARCIA VS. SANDOR MARTIN

4 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

OSCAR ALAN PEREZ (135.2lbs) vs. RAYMUNDO RIOS (139.6lbs)

4 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

CHARLIE SHEEHY (134.2lbs) vs. LUCIANO RAMOS (137.8lbs)

8 x 3 mins Middleweight contest

NIKITA ABABIY (159.2lbs) vs. SANNY DUVERSONNE (160lbs)

8 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest

DIEGO PACHECO (166.2lbs) vs. LUCAS DE ABREU (166.4lbs)

10 x 3 mins IBF Intercontinental Lightweight contest

BROCK JARVIS (134.8lbs) vs. ALEJANDRO FRIAS RODRIGUEZ (134lbs)

10 x 3 mins Light-Flyweight contest

JESSE RODRIGUEZ (109.2lbs) vs. JOSE ALEJANDRO BURGOS (110lbs)

12 x 3 mins WBO World Light-Flyweight title

ELWIN SOTO (107.8lbs) vs. JONATHAN GONZALEZ (108lbs)

6 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest

MARC CASTRO (129.6lbs) vs. ANGEL LUNA (130.4)

10 x 3 mins Welterweight contest @145lbs

MIKEY GARCIA (143.6lbs) vs. SANDOR MARTIN (144lbs)

Mikey Garcia

“We’re excited to be back. I’m excited to be back to Saturday and show the world that I’m still here. I told everybody that I’m here. I haven’t left. There still much more from my key Garcia to give the fans. It’s just another fight to give back and show them. I did take the fight with Jesse. We had plans to have a great year last year. But because of the pandemic, you know everything kind of froze and went silent. But I’m excited to finally get back and look for much bigger fights. I want to be big again and big title fights. And all the fights that excite me the most. That’s another step in that direction.

“I’ve been there. I’ve been in his shoes in his place. Where you want that opportunity to show your fans in the whole world what you’re made of. So, I always think that I know what he has and the feature that he sees if he would’ve beat me on Saturday. But I’m not going to let that happen. I’m also want to try to reach greater success. Quite a fight. I’m not overlooking him. I must take him very seriously. I’m going to have the best version of Sandor Martin on Saturday night. This is going to be a bigger fight for him probably than if you were fighting in Europe for a vacant title. A vacant world title that doesn’t highlight enough or probably doesn’t do enough for him as this fight does. This is the highest level, the highest stage of his career.

“I can expect the very, very best Sandor Martin Saturday night. I want the very best so I can get the very best out of me also. If I had an opponent who was going to take a knee, it doesn’t motivate me. That doesn’t do it for me. That doesn’t excite me. I want someone who can push me and touch me. To bring out the very best.

“I do feel I have to perform and win, spectacular. I keep hearing people ask if I need to knock out. I don’t need a knockout to look great. I don’t need a knockout to show everybody who I am as a fighter. I still have everything, and I haven’t lost a step. I just got to do well, perform well, and do my job. Get the win. In a way that people can recognize my talent is still here. And that’s what I plan to do.”

Sandor Martin

“It’s a great opportunity and I must take advantage of it. It’s a great championship, to be fighting against Mikey Garcia. That’s why I got involved in boxing, to accept the great challenges, to achieve my dreams. So why worked all my life for this opportunity.

“It’s very important for me to be making my debut against Mikey Garcia. It’s a great opportunity to present myself for the first time in the United States. And yes, this is a challenge. I need exposure on the big level so that after I can fight the big events and fight the big names in boxing. That’s why I came here. Mikey Garcia is one of the best fighters. And I always want to fight the best fighters.

“48 hours is how long it will take until I present myself to the world. With the rest of the world champions to be put on notice.”