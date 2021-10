Hughie Fury, Chris Eubank Jr. – Newcastle Running Order

October 16th, 2021

The running order for tonight’s BOXXER Fight Night in Newcastle featuring Chris Eubank Jr.

Fights air live on Sky Sports from 19:30 (with undercard streaming live and free from 17:00 via Sky Sports Facebook).

Savannah Marshall defends her WBO middleweight championship, Hughie Fury faces a stiff test in the heavy-handed heavyweight Christian Hammer.

The card also features a host of rising UK stars including Steve Robinson, Brad Rea, April Hunter and more.

FINAL RUNNING ORDER AND WEIGHTS

UTILITA ARENA NEWCASTLE Saturday 16 October 2021

17:00 SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK LIVE STREAM

FIGHT #1

6 x 3 mins Cruiserweight Contest

MICHAEL WEBSTER 14st 3lbs vs. GENNADI STSERBIN 13st 10lbs

FIGHT #2

6 x 2 mins Super-Welterweight Contest

GEORGIA O’CONNOR vs. ESTER KONECNA

FIGHT #3

8 x 3 mins Middleweight Contest

BRAD REA 11st 6lbs vs. JEZ SMITH 11st 9lbs

FIGHT #4

6 x 2 mins Welterweight Contest

APRIL HUNTER 10st 7lbs vs. KIRSTIE BAVINGTON 10st 5lbs

19:30 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS

FIGHT #5

12 x 3 mins Interna^onal Heavyweight Contest

HUGHIE FURY 17st 7lbs vs. CHRISTIAN HAMMER 18st 6lbs

FIGHT #6

10 x 3 mins International Middleweight Contest

CHRIS EUBANK JR 11st 10lbs vs. WANIK AWDIJAN 11st 8lbs

FIGHT #7

10 x 2 mins WBO Middleweight Championship of the World

SAVANNAH MARSHALL 11st 5lbs vs. LOLITA MUZEYA 11st 4lbs

FIGHT #8

6 x 3 mins Heavyweight Contest

STEVE ROBINSON 17st 7lbs vs. REECE BARLOW 16st 12lbs

FIGHT #9

6 x 3 mins Middleweight Contest @ 11st 10lbs

MARK DICKINSON 11st 11lbs vs. IVICA GOGOSEVIC 11st 5lbsf