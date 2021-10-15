Tyson Fury has 24 days left to agree Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight fight

Six days have elapsed since Tyson Fury, and Deontay Wilder engaged in one of the best heavyweight title fights of the last twenty years.

As per the World Boxing Council order, that means there are 24 days left for Fury to persuade Oleksandr Usyk to fight him for the lineal and undisputed crown.

Usyk has a rematch clause to battle Anthony Joshua, who he took the unified crown from last month.

But if Fury can arrange a deal between Usyk and Joshua to delay their second fight, the WBC will allow “The Gypsy King” to skip his mandatory.

UNDISPUTED HEAVYWEIGHT

Before Fury defeated Wilder last weekend, the WBC said: “The WBC Board of Governors has reviewed the recent history in the heavyweight division.

“Considering the prolonged inactivity in the division due to the pandemic, ongoing legal processes, and covid 19 infections, the WBC has ruled that the winner of this fight [Fury vs. Wilder III] will have 30 days to secure a contract.

“The WBC will allow this period to unify the Heavyweight Division against Oleksandr Usyk in search of an undisputed champion in the division.

“If no unification bout gets secured within that time, the winner of Fury v. Wilder III must then fight next against the then reigning WBC Interim Heavyweight Champion.”

This scenario gives Fury just over three weeks to make an offer to Usyk and Joshua. If that’s not accepted, he must face the winner of Dillian Whyte vs. Otto Wallin in 2022.

WBC ORDERS

Meanwhile, the WBC revealed their latest mandatory orders in a statement on Thursday.

They said: “Don King Promotions and Titov Promotions have agreed to terms for the mandatory title defense of WBC cruiserweight champion.

Junior Makabu and silver champion and mandatory contender Thabiso Mchunu will fight. Don King will stage the all Africa battle on a site and announce a date shortly.

“Nonito Donaire will fight interim champion Reymart Gaballo. This match-up will determine the sole WBC bantamweight champion as an agreement has gotten reached.

“Gary Russell Jr. will make one of his mandatory defenses due against Mark Magsayo.

“There will be tremendous WBC activity to close 2022. Fans can certainly view 2022 with great upcoming fights.”

Plenty of action to come.

