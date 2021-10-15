Seventh “Championship Road” set for Nov 13 in Hampton

October 15th, 2021

Granite Chin Promotions presents its seventh and final event of 2021, “Championship Road,” on Saturday night, November 13, streaming live on bxngtv.com, from The Rim in Hampton, New Hampshire.

New England welterweight champion Mike “Bad Boy” O’Han (13-1, 7 KOs), Granite Chin’s most recent signee, meets Mexican Israel “Filipino Tigre” Rojas (14-24, 5 KOs), in the non-title fight main event. It marks O’Han’s first scheduled 10-round bout.

Fighting out of Whitman (MA), O’Han captured the vacant New England title last November, when he won an 8-round unanimous decision over Ryan Dibartolomeo, followed by a successful title defense in his last fight in June, when challenger Tyrone Luckey retired after the five rounds.

In the 6-round co-featured event, undefeated welterweight prospect Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (6-0, 5 KOs), of Holyoke (MA), faces John Ferrara (0-1), of Tiverton, Rhode Island.

“2021 has been a breakout year for Granite Chin,” Granite Chin Promotions president Chris Traietti said, “but it won’t light a candle compared to what is coming in 2022. The roster is getting bigger, more signings are on the way, and people will see Granite Chin fighters more and more on the biggest stages in the sport.”

Fighting on the undercard, each slated for 4 rounds, is Woburn (MA) middleweight Julien “Black Dragon” Baptiste (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Providence’s pro-debuting Alfred “Keenan” Raymond, Lynn ‘s (MA) pro-debuting Alex Falcon vs. Wallace Nass Silva (0-2), Maine middleweight Llmar Kelly in his pro debut vs. Wallace Nass Silva (0-2), Holyoke (MA) junior middleweight Carlos Castillo (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Swansea’s (MA) Anthony Andreozzi (0-1), Pittsfield (MA) super middleweight Steve Sumpter (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Juan Celin Zapata (6-19-2, 4 KOs), and Springfield (MA) middleweight Jamer Jones (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Woburn’s (MA) Aguilando Brandao (1-7).

Also, Lawrence (MA) lightweight “El Gallo” Kevin Rodriguez (2-1, 1 KO) vs. Daron Jenkins (0-5), Springfield light heavyweight Laurent Humes (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Woburn’s pro-debuting Thailisson Nunes, Providence (RI) welterweight Damon Towns (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA, and Pittsfield (MA) heavyweight Quinton Sumpter (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Woburn’s pro-debuting Wewerson Silveira Silva.

Card subject to change.

Tickets priced at $60.00 (ringside) and $40.00 (general admission, in addition to ringside tables of four for $260.00, are available to purchase at www.TicketRiver.com (Search: Championship Road).

Doors open at 5 pm. ET with the first bout at 5:30 p.m. ET.