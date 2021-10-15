Savannah Marshall, Hughie Fury, Chris Eubank Jr. weights from Newcastle

October 15th, 2021

Lawrence Lustig

A large crowd gathered in Newcastle’s Metrocentre today to watch the eighteen participants in tomorrow night’s BOXXER Fight Night event weigh in for their bouts.

WBO Middleweight Champion Savannah Marshall, who lays claim to being the best female boxer on the planet, was perfectly on weight for her main event title defense against the undefeated Lolita Muzeya.

Every fighter who weighed in at today’s weigh-ins was on weight, making their bouts official for tomorrow night’s card, which airs live and exclusively on Sky Sports.

10 x 2 mins WBO Middleweight Championship of the World

SAVANNAH MARSHALL (11st 5lbs) vs. LOLITA MUZEYA (11st 4lbs)

12 x 3 mins International Heavyweight Contest

HUGHIE FURY (17st 7lbs) vs. CHRISTIAN HAMMER (18st 6lbs)

10 x 3 mins International Middleweight Contest

CHRIS EUBANK JR (11st 10lbs) vs. WANIK AWDIJAN (11st 8lbs)

8 x 3 mins Middleweight Contest

BRAD REA (11st 6lbs) vs. JEZ SMITH (11st 9lbs)

6 x 3 mins Heavyweight Contest

STEVE ROBINSON (17st 7lbs) vs. REECE BARLOW (16st 12lbs)

6 x 2 mins Welterweight Contest

APRIL HUNTER (10st 7lbs) vs. KIRSTIE BAVINGTON (10st 5lbs)

6 x 3 mins Middleweight Contest @ 11st 10lbs

MARK DICKINSON (11st 11lbs) vs. IVICA GOGOSEVIC (11st 5lbs)

6 x 3 mins Cruiserweight Contest

MICHAEL WEBSTER vs. GENNADI STSERBIN

(Weighing in later)

6 x 2 mins Super-Welterweight Contest

GEORGIA O’CONNOR vs. ESTER KONECA

(Weighing in later)