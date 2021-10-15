Ring 8 ceremony to celebrate Holmes vs Cooney on Dec 12

October 15th, 2021

The 34th Ring 8 Holiday Event and Awards Ceremony, highlighted by the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the epic Holmes-Cooney world heavyweight title fight, will be held Sunday afternoon (12:30-5:30 p.m. ET), December 12, at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.

Ring 8’s 2021 award winners will soon be announced, and recipients will be honored at the Ring 8 Holiday Event and Awards Ceremony. Veteran trainer and Ring 8 Board member Tommy Gallagher will also be honored for his countless accomplishments in boxing.

“What better way to celebrate our Ring 8 Holiday Party than bringing together again two legendary heavyweights to share with us their most talked about bout in Modern Boxing History,”

Ring 8 President Bob Duffy said. “But the real story is their friendship that still endures to this day 40 years later. This is what makes boxing great ”

Larry “The Easton Assassin” Holmes (39-0) defended his World Boxing Council (WBC) Heavyweight World title belt against top contender “Gentleman” Gerry Cooney (25-0) on June 11, 1972, outdoors at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Holmes won by way of a 13th round technical knockout in one of boxing’s most hyped fights of the 20th Century. Holmes and Cooney went on to become close, lifelong friends.

“Gerry Cooney, man, he was one tough fighter.” Holmes commented. “He really brought it.

He’s a good guy, he’s like a brother to me. We talk all the time. I like hanging out with him. He’s funny. The Ring 8 event on December 12 is a great thing that, after all these years, they still remember us.”

“I had the opportunity to fight for the world championship against one of the greatest heavyweights of all-time,” Cooney said. “It was a great fight. He was a true champion and one of the top 3 heavyweights. I know, because we had 15 to 20 boxing reporters break down the heavyweight division from Jack Johnson to Lennox Lewis on our Sirius XM (radio boxing) show. Muhammad Ali was No. 1 and Larry was No. 3. Forty years later, we are the best of friends. I’m excited to be with Larry, as I always am, at the Ring 8 Holiday event.

“Today, we have trilogies but, for some reason, we didn’t have trilogies back then. It was a great opportunity for me. I learned so much from my one fight with Larry: how patient he was, setting up punches, and throwing combinations. It was great and amazing. Even though I lost, it was my best fight.”

Holmes was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2008, while Cooney went into the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame, sponsored by Ring 8, in 2014.

Tickets are $150.00 and include a complete brunch with cocktail hour upon entry, followed by seating at the awards ceremony, dinner and dessert, and top-shelf open bar throughout the afternoon. There will also be a silent auction of boxing memorabilia. This event is expected to sellout, and everybody is urged to purchase tickets as soon as possible to secure favorable seating.

Tickets are available to purchase by contacting Ring 8 President Bob Duffy at 516.313.2304 or depcomish@aol.com. Ads for the NYSBHOF program are also available: Back Cover ($500.00), Inside Front or Back Cover ($400.00), Full Page ($200.00), and Half-Page ($100.00).