Matteo Signani vs Ruben Diaz for European title set for Nov 5

October 15th, 2021

Matteo Signani will defend his EBU European Middleweight Title against Ruben Diaz at the Palazzo dello Sport Roma on Friday November 5, live around the world on DAZN.

‘Il Giaguaro’ (30-5-3, 11 KOs) captured the vacant European 160lbs crown by outpointing Gevorg Khatchikian at the PalaTrento in October 2019 before stopping Maxime Beaussire in two rounds in his next defence in France a year later.

Diaz (26-2-2, 17 KOs) fights for the EBU Title for a second time after he lost out to Polish World Title challenger Kamil Szeremeta in September 2018 – one of only two losses the former Spanish Middleweight Champion has suffered in his 30-fight career.

In the chief support bout, Roma’s undefeated European Union Featherweight Champion Mauro Forte (16-0-1, 6 KOs) puts his belt on the line against Francesco Grandelli (15-1-1, 3 KOs) in an exiting all-Italian clash.

Unbeaten Super-Welterweight Mirko ‘Terminator’ Natalizi (11-0, 7 KOs) is set to challenge for the vacant IBF International Title, Lazio Super-Lightweight Armando Casamonica (3-0) sees action for the third time this year, Italian Super-Bantamweight Champion Maria Cecchi (5-0, 1 KO) takes on Swindon’s Bec Connolly (3-10) over eight rounds and Serhiy Demchenko (23-15-1, 15 KOs) meets Croatia’s Hrvoje Sep (10-0, 8 KOs) in a six-round Light-Heavyweight contest.

Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Sport Chairman, said: “I’m delighted to be returning to the beautiful city of Rome for our fourth and final show of the year in Italy. It’s another big night of title action topped by Matteo Signani defending his European Middleweight crown against Ruben Diaz. Catch all of the action live and on demand on DAZN.”

Christian Cherchi, OPI Since 82, said: “We are very happy to return to Rome after the amazing show at the Pietrangeli Stadium 2 years ago. Signani vs. Diaz, Forte vs. Grandelli and Natalizi in his first Title attempt. It’s set to be a great night of boxing live and on demand on DAZN!”

Tickets will be available soon via ticketone.it