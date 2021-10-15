Manuel Gallegos stops Gabriel Lopez in five, RJJ results from Mexico

October 15th, 2021

The potential showdown between Manuel “El Meno” Gallegos and WBO Latino Super Middleweight Champion Lester Martinez took a curve last night in the first of back-to-back RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® showS, at Auditorio Benito Juarez at Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico.

RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS 51, presented by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, in association with De La O Promotions, Kochul Pro and World Cup Boxing Series, streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports. To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

Gallegos did his part by knocking out Gabriel “Drago” Lope (10-6-1, KOs) in the fifth round, but Martinez struggled and needed to overcome a knockdown to escape with a close 10-round unanimous decision.

Arguably the best Mexican super middleweight outside of Saul Canelo” Alvarez, Gallegos maintained his status in Mexican boxing by dropping Lopez in the fourth and closing the show in the following round for a knockout victory in the main event.

In a non-title fight, rising Guatemalan star Martinez improved to 10-0 (9 KOs), needing to go the full 10-round distance for the first time and overcoming an 8th round knockdown by his Cuban opponent, Raiko Santana (8-3, 5 KOs), for a hard earned 10-round decision in the co-featured event. Martinez came on strong in the final two rounds to edge Santana by judges’ scores of 95-94, 95-94 and 97-92.

Reigning WBC Youth Council Silver Lightweight Champion Luis “Koreano” Torres (13-0, 9 KOs), despite spotting late replacement Jose Guevara Palos (6-6-1, 2 KOs) 22 pounds, stopped Patos at the end of round two. It marked the 19-year-old Torres’ seventh fight on RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Opening the streaming was a six-round lightweight match between hot prospect Jorgo “Jorgito” Lugo Cota (5-0, 4 KOs), who went the distance for the first time, and Edgar Alameda (4-3-1, 3 KOs). The 19-year-old Cota, the latest member of Mexico’s famed Montiel boxing family, pitched a shutout in his win, taking all six rounds on the three judges’ scorecards.

RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS 52 will be held this evening (Friday, Oct. 15) at the same venue, headlined by a 10-round bout between Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (24-0, 18 KOs) and Jesus “Chino” Antonio Rubio (13-4-1, 7 KOs) for the vacant WBC Latino Welterweight title. It will also stream live on UFC FIGHT PASS®.

Complete Results Below:

RJJ BOXING ON UFC FIGHT PASS 51

MAIN EVENT – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS)

Manuel Gallegos (19-1, 16 KOs), Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico

WKO5 (1:21)

Gabriel Lopez (10-6-1, 7 KOs), Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico

CO-FEATURE – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Lester Martinez (10-0, 10 KOs), Champion, Guatemala City, Guatemala

WDEC10 (97-92, 9-5-94, 95-94)

Raiko Santana (8-3, 5 KOs), Pinar Del Rio, Cuba

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Luis Torres (13-0, 9 KOs), Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico

WKO2 (3:00)

Jose Guevara Palos (6-6-1, 2 KOs), Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes, Mexico

Jorgo Lugo Cota (5-0, 4 KOs), Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico

WDEC6 (60-53, 60-52, 62-54)

Edgar Alameda (4-3-1, 3 KOs), Nogales, Sonora, Mexico