Mairis Briedis vs Artur Mann: Weights from Riga, Latvia

October 15th, 2021

Mikus Klavins/

Mairis Briedis (27-1, 19 KOs) and Artur Mann (17-1, 9 KOs) both made weight today ahead of their IBF and Ring Magazine World Cruiserweight Title showdown tomorrow night at the Arena Riga in Latvia.

Briedis returns to his hometown arena for the first time in over two years to defend the belts he claimed when defeating Yuniel Dorticos in the final of the World Boxing Super Series Cruiserweight tournament in September 2020.

The 36-year-old will face a tough test against German challenger Mann, the IBF #6 and former WBO International Champion, who will be looking to dethrone the Latvian boxing king and take his place at the top of the 200lbs division.

IBF and Ring Magazine World Cruiserweight Championship:

Mairis Briedis: 90kg

Artur Mann: 90.2kg

Middleweight – 8 Rounds:

Jevgenijs Aleksejevs: 73.3kg

Pavel Semjonov: 72kg

Super Middleweight – 4 Rounds:

Francis Rozentals: 76kg

Topias Lepo: 75.5kg

Heavyweight – 6 Rounds:

Bogdan Mironecs: 99.8kg

David Spilmont: 117.4kg

Super Lightweight – 8 Rounds:

Harlem Eubank: 64kg

Nika Nakashidze: 64.5kg

Welterweight – 6 Rounds:

Sergejs Marcenko: 66.5kg

Rasmus Bergman: 66.8kg

Cruiserweight – 6 Rounds:

Milans Volkovs: 90.9kg

Ermin Advic: 91.4kg

Heavyweight – 6 Rounds:

Dmitro Bezus: 124.9kg

Ferenc Urban: 93.6kg

Light Middleweight – 6 Rounds:

Emil Spiss: 72kg

Janos Vass: 64.3kg

Light Middleweight – 4 Rounds:

Toms Limbens: 72.5kg

Siarhei Krapshyla: TBA

Mairis Briedis defends his IBF and Ring Magazine World Cruiserweight Titles against Artur Mann on October 16 at the Arena Riga in Latvia. Tickets are on sale now and available to purchase via https://www.bilesuserviss.lv.