Mairis Briedis vs Artur Mann: Weights from Riga, Latvia
Mairis Briedis (27-1, 19 KOs) and Artur Mann (17-1, 9 KOs) both made weight today ahead of their IBF and Ring Magazine World Cruiserweight Title showdown tomorrow night at the Arena Riga in Latvia.
Briedis returns to his hometown arena for the first time in over two years to defend the belts he claimed when defeating Yuniel Dorticos in the final of the World Boxing Super Series Cruiserweight tournament in September 2020.
The 36-year-old will face a tough test against German challenger Mann, the IBF #6 and former WBO International Champion, who will be looking to dethrone the Latvian boxing king and take his place at the top of the 200lbs division.
IBF and Ring Magazine World Cruiserweight Championship:
Mairis Briedis: 90kg
Artur Mann: 90.2kg
Middleweight – 8 Rounds:
Jevgenijs Aleksejevs: 73.3kg
Pavel Semjonov: 72kg
Super Middleweight – 4 Rounds:
Francis Rozentals: 76kg
Topias Lepo: 75.5kg
Heavyweight – 6 Rounds:
Bogdan Mironecs: 99.8kg
David Spilmont: 117.4kg
Super Lightweight – 8 Rounds:
Harlem Eubank: 64kg
Nika Nakashidze: 64.5kg
Welterweight – 6 Rounds:
Sergejs Marcenko: 66.5kg
Rasmus Bergman: 66.8kg
Cruiserweight – 6 Rounds:
Milans Volkovs: 90.9kg
Ermin Advic: 91.4kg
Heavyweight – 6 Rounds:
Dmitro Bezus: 124.9kg
Ferenc Urban: 93.6kg
Light Middleweight – 6 Rounds:
Emil Spiss: 72kg
Janos Vass: 64.3kg
Light Middleweight – 4 Rounds:
Toms Limbens: 72.5kg
Siarhei Krapshyla: TBA
