Jordan “Short Dog” White faces Joe Perez on Oct 23

October 15th, 2021

A full eight-fight card is set for a huge night of boxing that is the most stacked card in The Beltway/DMV Region since the start of the pandemic.

The card is promoted by Jeter Promotions,

Headlining the card will be super featherweight Jordan “Short Dog” White battling Joe Perez in a fight scheduled for 10-rounds.

White, of Washington, D.C., has a record of 11-1 with nine knockouts. The 24 year-old White is a six-year professional who has wins over two undefeated opponents in his last two bouts.

He stopped Ronaldo Solis (4-0-1) on February 28, 2020. In his last bout, White made a big splash in his national television debut as he took out undefeated Misael Lopez (11-0) in the 6th round on March 10th in Uncasville, CT. The bout was aired live on ShoBox: The New Generation on SHOWTIME.

Perez, 31 years-old of San Diego is 15-5-2 with 10 Knockouts. Perez is a nine-year professional who has never been stopped in his 22-fight career.

In the eight-round co-feature, super middleweight Demond “D’Bestatit” Nicholson will battle Victor Darocha.

Nicholson of Laurel, MD has a record of 23-4-1 with 20 big knockouts. The 28 year-old Nicholson is an eight-year professional who has amassed wins over German Perez (11-1-3), Joshua Okine (28-5-1) and Isaac Rodrigues (25-2).

Darocha of Miami, FL, has a record of 9-5-1 with six knockouts. Darocha is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Mark Anderson September 20, 2019 in Miami.

In six-round bouts:

Brandon “The Hitter” Chambers (5-0-1, 3 KOs) of Gwynn Oak, MD fights Blake Quintana (4-0, 1KO) in a battle of undefeated featherweight for the ABF Atlantic featherweight Title.

Anthony “AJ” Williams (4-1, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, MD fights Ricardo Becerril (2-9-1, 2 KOs) of Kinston, NC for the ABF super middleweight title.

Jaqeem Hutchinson (2-0) of Forestville, MD takes on Ernest Hall (3-1, 1 KO) of Baltimore in a super bantamweight contest. Hall has an amateur win over future Gervonta Davis opponent, Rolando Romero.

Ebrima Jawara (4-1, 1 KO) of Germantown, MD tangles with Christian Otero (3-0, 2 KO) of New York City in a junior lightweight.

Junior Middleweight Joseph Veazey (4-0, 3 KOs) of Baltimore fights Ryan Wilson (1-0, 1 KO) in a battle of undefeated super welterweights in a four-round bout.

Also in a four-round bout, Chamar Flowers (1-0) of Accoceek, MD fights Antonio Dunton El Jr. (0-0-1) of Baltimore, MD in a super featherweight fight.

Tickets for this great night of boxing are priced at $65-$150 and can be purchased at AXS.COM