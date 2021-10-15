Deontay Wilder backtracks on Tyson Fury as QUADRILOGY calls intensify

October 15th, 2021

Deontay Wilder offered belated congratulations as calls for a fourth fight with Tyson Fury intensified through the American’s fanbase.

A social media campaign to see Wilder given a fourth fight has opened up following this era’s most significant heavyweight fight.

Thanks to a saga that Wilder’s fans want to see extended to four fights, both men secured their places in history.

At present, that’s unlikely to happen due to mandatory bouts and a potential undisputed battle with Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua. But that doesn’t mean the pair cannot meet again somewhere down the line if their paths dictate it.

DEONTAY WILDER

Deontay Wilder backtracked on his previous notion that he doesn’t respect Fury, something his fans believe is “The Bronze Bomber” attempting to open talks for a quadrilogy.

“Wow, what a hell of a night! I’d like to first and foremost thank God for allowing me to give the world another part of me that’s driven with passion and determination,” said Wilder.

“I would like to thank my team and my fans for sticking by my side through this long process.

“I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t disappointed in the outcome. But after reflecting on my journey, I now see that what God wanted me to experience is far greater than what I expected to happen.

“We didn’t get the win. But a wise man once said the victories are within the lessons. I’ve learned that sometimes you have to lose to win.

“Although, I wanted the win, I enjoyed seeing the fans win even more. Hopefully, I proved that I am a true warrior and a true king in this sport.

“Hopefully, we proved that no matter how hard you get hit with trials and tribulations, you can always pick yourself up. To live and fight again for what you believe in.

“Last but not least, I would like to congratulate Tyson Fury for his victory and thank you for the great historical memories that will last forever.”

The heavyweight division has proven to be the most exciting in the sport, with up to twelve contenders vying for the number one spot over the next two years.

HEAVYWEIGHT DIVISION

WBN recently revealed the top five in the world to be Fury, Usyk, Wilder, Joshua, and former unified king Andy Ruiz Jr. That quintet get closely followed by mandatory contenders Joe Joyce, Dillian Whyte, and Daniel Dubois.

If they continue their winning streaks, Filip Hrgovic, Michael Hunter, Joseph Parker, and Tony Yoka could also be in the mix.

The top division is alive and well.

