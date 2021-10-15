David Cuellar defends WBC Youth Silver belt vs Moises Fuentes on ESPN+

October 15th, 2021

Mexico’s young general hopes to make it 20 for 20 in his toughest test to date. David “El General” Cuellar (19-0, 12 KOs) will make the first defense of his WBC Youth Silver 115-pound title in a 10-round main event against former world champion Moises Fuentes this Saturday, Oct. 16 at Oasis Arena in Cancun, Mexico.

Cuellar-Fuentes headlines a bill streaming live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Cuellar turned pro as a 16-year-old in July 2017 and soon established himself as one of Mexico’s top prospects. He has won four straight bouts by knockout, most recently stopping the previously unbeaten Karim Arce in the ninth round of an action thriller.

Fuentes (25-6-1, 14 KOs) is coming off a three-year layoff, but he has extensive experience against the world’s elite. He was the WBO 105-pound champion from 2011-2013, notched a fifth-round knockout over Puerto Rican legend Ivan Calderon, and won an interim world title at 108 pounds. In his last fight, he was stopped in five rounds by pound-for-pound legend Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez.

In other streaming action on ESPN+:

Junior featherweight prospect Cristopher “Pollo” Lopez (13-0-1, 10 KOs) looks to extend his winning streak to eight against knockout artist Franklin Manzanilla (20-6, 19 KOs) in a 10-rounder. Manzanilla challenged Rey Vargas for a world title in 2019 and has won two straight fights by knockout.

In a four-round junior lightweight bout, Mexico City’s Alberto Mora will make his professional debut against Nestor Mejia (0-0-1).

Welterweight contender Taras Shelestyuk (18-0, 10 KOs), who captured a bronze medal for Ukraine at the 2012 London Olympics, will fight Venezuelan veteran Ernesto Espana (31-2-1, 26 KOs) in a 10-rounder. Shelestyuk has not fought since January 2020, when he outpointed Luis Alberto Veron over 10 rounds.

Reigning WBC female light flyweight world champion Yesenia Gomez (18-5-3, 6 KOs) will take on veteran Itzayana Cruz (6-7, 1 KO) in an eight-round non-title fight.