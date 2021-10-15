Caleb Plant says there are “a handful of things” he does better than Canelo

October 15th, 2021

Canelo Alvarez may be the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet. However, Caleb Plant plans to expose some of the Mexican superstar’s flaws.

The pair meet on November 6 for the undisputed super-middleweight crown, and Plant is a Snow White underdog.

Despite holding the IBF title, Plant goes into the fight needing a miracle in many eyes despite being acclimatized much longer than Canelo at 168 pounds.

American Plant is confident he can take Canelo’s straps and has a game plan to exploit weaknesses he believes Canelo possesses.

“I’m just staying relaxed and letting the process play itself out. We’ve got one half of camp done and a half camp to go. I’m ahead of schedule, and my weight is good,” said Plant.

“I don’t think I need to be any more motivated than I already am to fight for the undisputed super middleweight championship of the world.

“It’s a fight that we both obviously want to win. Maybe Canelo’s emotions boiled over at the press conference, and I reacted. Those things happen.

“I’m just staying zeroed in, locked in, and focused. We’re just planning to finish this camp the same way I started it, and that’s at a high level.

“I’m feeling really good. Everything has been on point. I feel like I have all the skills in the world and a great team around me.

“When the bell rings, I’m just looking forward to showing the world what I can do.

“I believe that there are a handful of things that I am better than Canelo at in the ring. But the only way to find out is to tune in on November 6.

“It’s not going to matter what I say right now. People aren’t going to believe me anyway. I’d rather show you than tell you.”

CALEB PLANT CUT

Canelo and Caleb Plant have already gone toe-to-toe at a press conference, with the latter coming off a little worse after suffering a cut.

With the scratch almost healed, Plant holds focus on the task that awaits him in Las Vegas.

“I’ve only had 21 fights as a professional. But a lot of those fights have been on the big stage.

“I’ve been fighting at a high level for a long time. I’ve got a lot of experience under my belt. It’s all going to help me on fight night.

“I know that this is the biggest fight I’ve had so far in my career, and that’s the goal, to keep moving forward.

“I want each fight to be bigger than the last fight. This isn’t anything that I haven’t asked for. I want this, and I feel like I’m prepared for it.

“Being undisputed will cement my name in the history books of boxing forever. That’s why I do this. That’s what I set out to accomplish when I first started boxing.”

