Atif Oberlton to make hometown debut at 2300 Arena on Nov 20

October 15th, 2021

King’s Promotions is set to return to the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia on Saturday, November 20th with a big card of boxing planned that will feature outstanding talent in competitive fights.

Making his hometown debut will be top prospect Atif Oberlton.

Oberlton will take part in a six-round light heavyweight bout against Brent Oren (4-6, 1 KO) of Harrisburg, PA.

Oberlton, 23 years-old of Philadelphia is considered one OF the top prospects in the sport, and he is coming off a 5th round stoppage of Jasper McCargo (4-1-2) on June 27th in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Oberlton of Philadelphia was the number-two ranked light heavyweight in the United States and was a favorite to be part of the United States Olympic team, but he decided to turn his attention to the paid ranks.

Oberlton competed in approximately 100 amateur fights where he won many tournaments, including: U.S. National Junior Olympics; Two-time National Golden Gloves champion and Eastern Elite Qualifier. Oberlton placed 2nd at the 2020 United States Olympic Trials.

Oren is coming off a huge win as he upset previously undefeated Omar Salem (9-0) on August 28th in Myrtle Beach, SC

In six-round bouts, Kenny Robles (8-1, 3 KOs) of Staten Island, New York takes on Naim Nelson (14-5, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a super lightweight encounter.

James Bernadin (4-0-1, 2 KOs) of Lancaster, PA will fight Kevin Asmat (6-2, 5 KOs) of North Bergen, NJ in a lightweight battle.

Quadir Albright (3-0, 3 KOs) of Chester, PA moves up to six-rounds and takes on his biggest challenge to date in William Hernandez (7-1, 4 KOs) of Burien, Washington in a super lightweight contest.

James Martin (7-3) of Philadelphia is back home to fight Edgar Torres (8-2-1, 4 KOs) of Woodbridge, VA in a welterweight fight.

Jonathan Rodriguez (9-1, 3 KOs) of Bethlehem, PA fights the battle-tested Roberto Pucheta (10-20-2, 6 KOs) of Jalisco, Mexico in bantamweight tussle.

Jeremy Cuevas (13-1, 10 KOs) of Philadelphia will take part in a super light fight against an opponent to be named.

In four-round bouts:

Julian Gonzalez (4-0, 4 KOs) of Reading, PA will fight Tyric Gainey (0-1) of Paterson, NJ in a super featherweight fight.

Devon Young (1-0, 1 KO) of AIken, SC takes on rugged Nicoy Clarke (2-6) of Jersey City, NJ in a heavyweight fight.

Rasheed Johnson (7-4, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Andres Abarca (2-5) of Normandy Park, WA in a welterweight fight.

Tickets for this outstanding evening of boxing are $150, $100, $75 and $50 and can be purchased at https://2300arena.showare.com/ordertickets.asp?p=382&src=default