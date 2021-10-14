Tyson Fury receives stunning World Boxing Council championship ring

October 14th, 2021

WBC

Tyson Fury received a gift before his amazing victory over Deontay Wilder as “The Gypsy King” got honored by the World Boxing Council.

Ahead of his first defense of the title, which ended in an eleventh round stoppage of Wilder, Fury took a stunning WBC Championship Ring from WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman.

Fury cemented his place as a proud heavyweight champion as a scheduled mandatory challenge awaits in 2022.

“The WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury received from the hands of the body president, Mauricio Sulaimán,” said the WBC.

“It’s an exceptional and exclusive ring. The ring is made of gold, with diamonds and emeralds where. You can see the logo of the WBC and on the sides the name of the champion, as well as his alias “Gypsy King.”

“This surprise that the World Boxing Council gave to the heavyweight champ could be crystallized. All thanks to the invaluable support of the WBC Office in Ukraine, who took care of all the details.

“The ring came from the hand of the acclaimed jeweler Viacheslav Bulkovskiy.”

Tyson Fury receives WBC champion ring pic.twitter.com/II63i3KYqT — Suljos Blog (@suljos) October 13, 2021

They continued: “Tyson Fury, who kept his title last Saturday in a historic and unforgettable trilogy against Deontay Wilder, was amazed and grateful for this gift.

“He described it as a spectacular ring that will undoubtedly accompany him everywhere.

“Tyson is a worthy representative of a body. He certainly wears the colors green and gold proudly wherever he goes.

“Fury is a champion who has proven to be a warrior in and out of the ring.”

TYSON FURY DEFENSE

The WBC has ordered Fury to face mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte, provided an undisputed clash with Oleksandr Usyk is off the table.

Fury still has three weeks of grace to agree on a deal with Usyk before the WBC then make an ultimate ruling.

Furthermore, the outcome also depends on Whyte, the interim WBC champion, defeating Otto Wallin on October 30 in London.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.