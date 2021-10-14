Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: The Story of a Heavyweight Trilogy Saga

October 14th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Tyson Fury versus Deontay Wilder is in the history books after one of the greatest trilogies ever seen in the heavyweight division.

Below is the story of the two top division champions who agreed to fight after going nose-to-nose on Showtime years earlier.

FURY vs. WILDER I

They first met in 2018. Wilder dramatically defended his crown by salvaging a draw thanks to executing a tremendous knockdown in the 12th round.

Fury was flat out on his back but miraculously beat the count at nine and ended the fight hurting Wilder.

FURY vs. WILDER II

Their second encounter was very different.

It occurred in February of last year, being the last major event before the pandemic.

Fury completely dominated at a stroke, knocking Wilder down twice, and Wilder’s corner stopped the fight in the seventh.

Then came COVID-19 and a legal battle that determined that the third rematch MUST go ahead.

TYSON FURY vs. DEONTY WILDER III

While Wilder was utterly silent, Fury did not stop adorning the spotlight. The weigh-in was spectacular, seeing a Deontay with impressive musculature, registering the highest weight of his entire career: 238 pounds. Tyson, on his side, didn’t remove his shirt and looked “chubby,” weighing 279 pounds.

The atmosphere was electrifying, and when the bell rang, a fight started that would get remembered forever.

Wilder mostly dominated the first two rounds, hitting Fury’s body hard. He looked fast, forceful, and confident until the third episode, when the Brit hit him with a wild piledriving right hand, sending him to the canvas. Fury kept hitting him, and it seemed imminent that the end was near, but the bell saved Deontay.

The fourth round started, and everyone was waiting to see how Fury would finish off Wilder. Until suddenly, the American landed his vaunted right hand and sent Fury to the canvas!

The fans erupted in jubilation. Wilder was all over the English giant who got dropped again; it was incredible what we were witnessing. But Deontay made a severe mistake by going to his corner. Therefore, the referee applied the rules, stopped the count, and directed him to the neutral one, which allowed Fury to get up and somehow finish the round.

The physical wear and tear inflicted upon both of them still further heightened the drama, minute after minute, round after round.

By the end of the eighth, Wilder was exhausted; the doctor visited the corner with concern, but with a lion’s heart, he carried on.

It was rivetingly dramatic to watch, for it seemed like he couldn’t go on. Ice water was splashed on his head and revived him.

He looked like a gladiator from the time of Roman Circus.

DEONTAY WILDER DRAMA

Wilder fell once more in the tenth round, but near the end of the round, he reacted magnificently, connecting hard and effectively.

Fury was about to go down. At the same time, the audience gasped, experiencing a moment of emotion and sheer drama.

Finally, in the eleventh round, a massive right hand sent Deontay Wilder to the canvas head-first, with the referee trying to catch him as he fell, stricken.

It was all over, and so Tyson retained his Green and Gold Belt in the most dramatic fashion!

Everyone was very happily surprised by the very well conducted instructions before the fight in the dressing rooms.

Referee Russel Mora and NSAC executive director, Bob Bennett, made sure the rules for the contest were to get enforced.

Previous fights had seen rough tactics and complications. The size of the fighters and the emotions would make it complicated if the referee loses control of the actions.

However, Russell Mora performed his career, and it was fundamental for the extraordinary historical event we just witnessed.

WORLD BOXING NEWS HAS HAD OVER ONE BILLION VIEWS SINCE ITS INCEPTION IN 2010. FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA @WORLDBOXINGNEWS.